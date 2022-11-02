Taylor Swift Has Been Screaming At Us That ‘Speak Now’ Is The Next Re-Recording

2 November 2022, 17:14

The 'Speak Now' clues are deafening
The 'Speak Now' clues are deafening. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Theories that Taylor Swift's next re-recorded album will be 'Speak Now' are seriously convincing, here is all the evidence.

We all know that Taylor Swift is a mastermind... and that's why we can't help but keep our eyes peeled for her endless stream of clues.

The 'Midnights' songstress has been undeniably throwing hints out into the ether – and Swifties are taking note! Everyone is convinced that 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is the next re-recording as the pop star continues her mission to reclaim her discography.

From the Easter egg-riddled 'Bejeweled' music video to the intriguing statement that came with The Eras Tour announcement – here are all the signs that point towards 'Speak Now' circa 2022!

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording?

If Taylor embarks on a tour celebrating all of her album cycles in March, then we could be treated to a 'Taylor's Version' album a month until her first concert – there are four re-recrodings left after all...

Swifties have fond countless 'Speak Now' clues
Swifties have fond countless 'Speak Now' clues. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift hints at 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' with tour announcement

There's always more than meets the eye when it comes to content from Miss Swift! Eagle-eyed fans know that the singer-songwriter chooses her words very carefully, and that goes for her tour announcement too.

After months of speculation, the 'Midnight Rain' singer finally confirmed that she is making her long-awaited return to the road! On November 1, she announced the first leg of The Eras Tour and revealed her plans to take the eclectic celebration of all her albums to stadiums across the globe.

She wrote: "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

It didn't take long for fans to flag the particular use of the word 'enchanted', which is track nine and a fan-favourite from 2010's 'Speak Now'.

Taylor dresses in 'Speak Now' era clothes for #TSAntiHeroChallenge

To celebrate the lead single of her tenth studio album, the pop icon launched the #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YoutubeShorts, and on her own video posted to the platform, her ensemble looked very familiar.

Taylor mouths along to those ever-so-catchy lyrics from 'Anti Hero's chorus as the camera cuts away periodically to another Taylor wearing one of her most recognisable 'Speak Now' tour outfits.

She's even painted the famous '13' on the back of her hand!

Taylor always painted '13' on her hand on tour in 2011
Taylor always painted '13' on her hand on tour in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Taylor dresses as all the previous versions of herself in new commercial

This one has taken TikTok by storm! Taylor dusted off her acting chops once again to appear in a commercial for the sponsor of her upcoming tour, Capital One.

Reminiscent of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video, the superstar dresses up as all the previous versions of herself, donning styles that are evocative of each album.

Taylor channelled all her previous eras
Taylor channelled all her previous eras. Picture: Capital One

Swifties couldn't help but notice that the TS3 era Taylor appears first and has a central role throughout the advert.

One fan account in particular, @thethrifyswiftie, noticed the order in which the Taylor's appeared, hinting toward the possible chronology of the 'Taylor's Version' releases. If this theory rings true then we could be getting 'Speak Now', followed by '1989', 'Reputation', and then her self-titled debut.

A lady in the elevator scene of the commercial can also be seen sporting a 'Speak Now VIP Tour' lanyard – interesting.

Taylor Nation sneaks TS3 lyrics into their Instagram captions

Taylor Nation, the pop star's official management team, shared their own post to Instagram upon the announcement of The Eras Tour.

They shared that nostalgia-provoking tour artwork and wrote: "When all of your favorite eras, songs, stories, and late nights mesh into one."

However, Taylor Nation couldn't help but get a lyric from the singer's third album in the caption, they finished off the post by writing: "We have a feeling these memories are going to break our fall."

Where have we heard this familiar line before? Oh yes, Taylor sings a very similar line in 'Long Live', the final track on the highly-spoken-about record.

The lyrics in question occur in the bridge: "May these memories break our fall."

The 'Bejeweled' music video is 'Speak Now' central

We've already written a whole article on the abundant Easter eggs in the 'Bejeweled' music video, Taylor even revealed that she had to make a PDF to keep track of the clues! You can read it here or continue for the SparkNotes edition...

Most notably, Taylor enters an elevator with buttons that seems to correspond to each one of her records. 'Speak Now's colour is considered to be purple, and Taylor presses the purple '3' button once she gets in the lift. Number 13 is in the same hue, indicating that it will be her 13th release.

Laura Dern, who plays the singer's evil stepmother in the music video, also shouts "Speak not!" in the intro of the cinderella-esque story – surely it's not a coincidence!

And if that wasn't enough evidence, Taylor also wears pins in her hair that read 'SN' – the TS3 re-recording is on its way!

