Taylor Swift Finally Announces Her Return To Touring: The Eras Tour

1 November 2022, 12:51 | Updated: 1 November 2022, 14:43

Taylor's tour is finally here
Taylor's tour is finally here. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has announced The Eras Tour, confirming that she will be taking her all albums on the road – internationally! Here's everything we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours of a Taylor Swift tour have had us all reeling for months – and now she's officially announced that she's returning to the road!

After much speculation surrounding a mysterious announcement during Taylor's appearance on Good Morning America, she announced The Eras Tour.

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

The 32-year-old songstress has been extremely busy in recent years, what with the release of her re-recordings as well as her brand-new record-breaking album, 'Midnights'.

The pop icon took to Twitter to speak further on the news that has everyone wonderstruck, she wrote: "I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour."

Taylor has officially announced her tour
Taylor has officially announced her tour. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor explained how she plants to celebrate all of her recent projects in one eclectic tour, she continued: "A journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)."

Of course, it didn't take long for this further raise suspicions that we will be getting another 'Taylor's Version' album before she kicks her Eras concerts – everyone's eyes are on Speak Now being the next re-recording.

"The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can," she wrote, so it's official – she will be doing a world tour!

In recent years, the singer-songwriter has famously been treating us to new material as well as getting us all nostalgic with a trip down memory lane.

Since her Reputation World Tour in 2018 –  which amassed a whopping £280 million in sales – Taylor has released 'Lover' (2019), 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020 as well re-recorded 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in 2021.

Taylor Swift confirmed her US tour dates
Taylor Swift confirmed her US tour dates. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Of course, 2022 brought us 'Midnights' – so Taylor has a lot of content to bring with her on the road.

The songstress was set to embark on Lover Fest in 2020 to coincide with the release of her seventh studio album, however, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 and she hasn't toured since.

Taylor has set hearts racing multiple times since the release of her tenth record as she has consistently hinted towards a new global tour, first confirming during the 'Midnights' pre-sale that UK concerts were "forthcoming but not yet announced"

She then gave a cheeky nod to her tour plans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying: "I think I should do it".

The musical legend even confirmed the support acts for her US string of shows, revealing that the likes of Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM will share the stage with her!

She wrote: "Feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour w/ me."

She then tagged artists Beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN – we need to mentally prepare for this one.

"I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming," she finished off the exciting post.

