Taylor swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video Pretty Much Confirms ‘Speak Now – Taylor’s Version’ Is Next

25 October 2022, 13:13

Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' video confirms 'Speak Now' is the next re-release.

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift will never let us rest – ‘Speak Now – Taylor’s Version’ is next, we're sure.

Taylor Swift’s Cinderella-inspired music video for ‘Bejeweled’ is full of references to her third album ‘Speak Now’, and all the clues point to another re-release.

The Easter egg queen, who dropped her 10th original studio album ‘Midnights’ on 21st October, is in the middle of re-recording her entire back catalogue, and she’s already re-released ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

Taylor Swift Gives A Cheeky Nod To Her Rumoured Tour: 'I Think I Should Do It'

Before the music video for ‘Bejeweled’ dropped, Taylor told fans it was ‘specifically for you’, so naturally we went into investigative mode immediately.

Taylor Swift literally dazzles in 'Bejeweled'
Taylor Swift literally dazzles in 'Bejeweled'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
Taylor Swift dropped all the Easter eggs in the video for 'Bejeweled'
Taylor Swift dropped all the Easter eggs in the video for 'Bejeweled'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

But it turns out we didn’t need to, because the pop icon made it very clear with what she was trying to tell us.

Taylor plays a Cinderella-esque character in the vid and Haim are her step-sisters. Laura Dern plays her cruel step-mother and Dita Von Teese stars as herself, putting on a burlesque show alongside Tay who copies her every move.

Makeup tycoon Pat McGrath is the story’s queen, while Taylor’s ‘Midnights’ co-writer Jack Antonoff plays the prince at the end.

The first ‘Speak Now’ Easter egg that’s dropped is when Tay’s step-mum tells her: “Speak not,” that’s when we knew what was really going on here.

There’s also a scene where Tay steps into a lift and presses for the third floor – which eagle-eyed Swifties have decoded as the songstress pointing to her third album as each of the numbers represents one of her EPs.

The number three is even on a purple button; the ‘Speak Now’ cover is Tay in a purple dress.

Number 13 is also the same colour AND she’s later seen sitting on a clock reading 3 o’clock… need we say more?

Before she ‘ghosts’ Prince Jack, there’s a clip of Tay winking at the camera, and if you look real close you can see an ’S’ and ’N’ on her hair pins. Yes, we see them Taylor.

Fans have also resurfaced the photos of Tay arriving at the 2009 VMAs in a pumpkin carriage, just like Cinders.

She’s said to have written ‘Innocent’ following what went down at the awards ceremony (that interruption) – which ultimately landed on her ‘Speak Now’ album.

Right at the end of the video, Taylor’s seen in her castle overlooking the dragons leaping about before her, a reference to her 14th track on ‘Speak Now’, ‘Long Live’, in which she sings: “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.”

And if that’s not enough to convince you that ‘Speak Now – TV’ is coming soon, the video for ‘Bejeweled’ literally dropped on the 12th anniversary of ‘Speak Now’.

