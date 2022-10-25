Taylor Swift Gives A Cheeky Nod To Her Rumoured Tour: 'I Think I Should Do It'

Taylor Swift spoke about touring... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has finally spoken about whether she'll soon be embarking on a tour, she revealed to Jimmy Fallon: "I really miss it".

If there's one thing that Taylor Swift knows how to do, it's to keep us on our toes!

As the singer-songwriter continues to promote the record on everyone's lips and in everyone's ears, 'Midnights', Taylor, coy as ever, has indirectly confirmed that a tour is on its way!

Swifties have been sent into overdrive in recent weeks with convincing theories stacking up, making Swift's return to the road seem very possible!

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Taylor's busy schedule – AKA the Midnights Manifest – continued on Monday (October 24), when she spoke about the release of the record-breaking album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy was just as desperate to know more as the rest of us, in the interview he quickly quizzed the 32-year-old on her plans, and she quipped back: "I think I should do it."

Taylor Swift spoke on the tour rumours with Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Getty

Well, that's certainly promising! The most concrete evidence pointing toward a tour thus far came from Taylor's official website last week. Her UK store page announced that fans will be eligible for concert pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering the 'Midnights' album. The statement confirmed "forthcoming yet to be announced" UK show dates...

Jimmy probed the pop icon a little more for that coveted information, Taylor continued: "I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it.”

The 'Anti Hero' songstress then went on to gush over her past concert experiences, revealing that she "really misses it".

“I miss when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces.

"I really miss that connection," she explained – getting us all excited in the process!

Taylor hasn't toured since her Reputation era in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Taylor released 'Midnights' on October 21, 2022. Picture: Taylor Swift/Artwork

Fallon briefly mentioned how Taylor has dropped multiple projects since she embarked on her Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018, the star has been insanely busy with the releases of 'Lover' in 2019, 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' in 2020, her re-recordings 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in 2021, and now... 'Midnights'.

She has an eye-watering amount of songs to choose from when putting together her next setlist!

Taylor seemed overcome with the response to the album in the few days it had been out: “I’m beside myself, I’m feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love of this record."

The legendary musician seemed over the moon with the rollout of 'Midnights', telling Jimmy: "I’d say I had more fun making it than any album I’ve ever made."

We hope that her sixth world tour will also be the most fun she's ever had!

