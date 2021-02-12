Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

12 February 2021, 16:21 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 16:29

Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'
Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift is releasing a brand new version of album ‘Fearless’ and Swifties are already dying to know its release date and which new songs will be on the track list.

Taylor Swift, the queen of surprises, is bringing out what’s pretty much a brand new album with the re-release of ‘Fearless’, adding six new songs to the remasters.

After releasing ‘Love Story – Taylor’s Version’, the hype for the new ‘Fearless’ edition is at the same level of excitement there was for surprise EPs ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ last year.

Taylor Swift Hides Release Date April 9th In Fearless Album Announcement

If, like us, you absolutely cannot wait for ‘Fearless’ to be re-released, here are all the details you need on Tay’s new album, from its release date to the track list.

Release date of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s version’

Taylor hasn’t yet confirmed the release date of the new edition of ‘Fearless’, but when she announced the album Swifites were adamant she’d added an Easter egg that subtly confirmed the date.

Pointing out all the capital letters in her announcement post, the letters spelt out ‘April Ninth!'

Taylor Swift seemed to drop the 'Fearless' release date in her album statement
Taylor Swift seemed to drop the 'Fearless' release date in her album statement. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Track list of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s version’

‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ will have a total of 26 songs on the album, including six never-before-heard tracks Taylor said are ‘from the vault’.

Songs we already know will be on the track list are ‘Fifteen’, ‘You Belong With Me’, ‘Hey Stephen’, and of course ‘Love Story’.

Revealing what fans can expect from the new songs, Taylor said in her Twitter statement: “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the songs that killed me to leave behind.”

Taylor Swift's original 'Fearless' album cover
Taylor Swift's original 'Fearless' album cover. Picture: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's new album cover for 'Fearless'
Taylor Swift's new album cover for 'Fearless'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Is there a new album cover for ‘Fearless – Taylor’s version’?

Continuing her stripped-back theme we saw on the likes of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, Taylor’s new album cover for ‘Fearless’ sees the 31-year-old rocking the same, hair-billowing pose as the original 2008 cover but with just a seep of winged eyeliner and no sign of her former trademark ringlets.

She also ditched the white halter neck dress for a ruched blouse, looking every inch the free woman she’s become as she remasters her old music.

