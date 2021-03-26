Taylor Swift Sings About Young Heartbreak In 'You All Over Me' Lyrics
26 March 2021, 05:15 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 09:40
Taylor Swift is releasing brand new single ‘from the vault' ‘You Before Me’ in the lead-up to her release of re-recoded album ‘Fearless’.
Taylor Swift promised she had a bunch of unheard songs for the extended track list of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ and we’re finally hearing one of them “from the vault” – ‘You All Over Me’ which she wrote back in 2008.
Maren Morris’ vocals feature on the song, just one of the surprise “favourite” artists Taylor has teamed up with for the new version of album ‘Fearless’, and it’s been produced by her longtime friend and co-collaborator Aaron Dessner and Scooter Carusoe.
But what are the lyrics to ‘You All Over Me’ and what is Taylor singing about? Here’s a breakdown of their meaning…
Meaning behind ‘You All Over Me’ by Taylor Swift
In ‘You All Over Me’ Taylor’s lyrics, which she wrote back in 2008 but never made the album, seem to be about the lasting effects a young heartbreak had on her.
The lyrics in the chorus include: Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me
We won’t know who Tay, then 19, was singing about at the time but it’s clear in the “freedom” lyric that even after they broke up she still had feelings for this boy.
There’s a similar line in her 2014 track ‘Clean’, which may have been when she finally got over the end of this relationship: Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean.
Taylor dated Joe Jonas in 2008, so fans might wonder if he’s the inspiration behind ‘You All Over Me’, after he brutally dumped her over the phone – something he later apologised for and which she also regrets revealing publicly.
Lyrics to ‘You All Over Me’ by Taylor Swift
Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement
Shouldn't I find a stain, but I never do
The way the tires turn stones on old county roads
They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you
You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls
You know, you can scratch it right off, it's how it used to be
But like the dollar in your pocket, that's been spent and traded in
You can't change where it's been, reminds me of me
I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned
Held out, held on
God knows, too long, and wasted time
Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here
But no amount of freedom gets you clean
I've still got you all over me
The best and worst day of June
Was the one that I met you
With your hands in your pockets
And your "don't you wish you had me" grin
But I did, so I smile
And I melted like a child
Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of then
And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned
Held out, held on
God knows, too long, and wasted time
Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here
No amount of freedom gets you clean
I still got you all over me
I lived, and I learned
And found out what it was to turn around
And see that we
Were never really meant to be
So I lied, and I cried
And I watched a part of myself die
'Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean
I've still got you all over me
Still got you all over me
