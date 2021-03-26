Taylor Swift Sings About Young Heartbreak In 'You All Over Me' Lyrics

Taylor Swift has released 'You All Over Me'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift is releasing brand new single ‘from the vault' ‘You Before Me’ in the lead-up to her release of re-recoded album ‘Fearless’.

Taylor Swift promised she had a bunch of unheard songs for the extended track list of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ and we’re finally hearing one of them “from the vault” – ‘You All Over Me’ which she wrote back in 2008.

Maren Morris’ vocals feature on the song, just one of the surprise “favourite” artists Taylor has teamed up with for the new version of album ‘Fearless’, and it’s been produced by her longtime friend and co-collaborator Aaron Dessner and Scooter Carusoe.

But what are the lyrics to ‘You All Over Me’ and what is Taylor singing about? Here’s a breakdown of their meaning…

Taylor Swift has a bunch of songs she wrote in 2008 on her re-release of 'Fearless'. Picture: Getty

Meaning behind ‘You All Over Me’ by Taylor Swift

In ‘You All Over Me’ Taylor’s lyrics, which she wrote back in 2008 but never made the album, seem to be about the lasting effects a young heartbreak had on her.

The lyrics in the chorus include: Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me

We won’t know who Tay, then 19, was singing about at the time but it’s clear in the “freedom” lyric that even after they broke up she still had feelings for this boy.

There’s a similar line in her 2014 track ‘Clean’, which may have been when she finally got over the end of this relationship: Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean.

Taylor dated Joe Jonas in 2008, so fans might wonder if he’s the inspiration behind ‘You All Over Me’, after he brutally dumped her over the phone – something he later apologised for and which she also regrets revealing publicly.

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums. Picture: Getty

Lyrics to ‘You All Over Me’ by Taylor Swift

Once the last drop of rain has dried off the pavement

Shouldn't I find a stain, but I never do

The way the tires turn stones on old county roads

They leave it muddy underneath, reminds me of you

You find graffiti on the walls of old bathroom stalls

You know, you can scratch it right off, it's how it used to be

But like the dollar in your pocket, that's been spent and traded in

You can't change where it's been, reminds me of me

I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, and wasted time

Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here

But no amount of freedom gets you clean

I've still got you all over me

The best and worst day of June

Was the one that I met you

With your hands in your pockets

And your "don't you wish you had me" grin

But I did, so I smile

And I melted like a child

Now every breath of air I breathe reminds me of then





And I lived, and I learned, had you, got burned

Held out, held on

God knows, too long, and wasted time

Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here

No amount of freedom gets you clean

I still got you all over me

I lived, and I learned

And found out what it was to turn around

And see that we

Were never really meant to be

So I lied, and I cried

And I watched a part of myself die

'Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean

I've still got you all over me

Still got you all over me

