Taylor Swift Regrets Blasting Ex Joe Jonas On The Ellen Show At 18 After Revealing He Broke Up With Her In 27 Seconds

Taylor Swift blasted her ex Joe Jonas in an interview on Ellen in 2008. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift admitted she regrets bad-mouthing her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas when she appeared on The Ellen Show 11 years ago.

Taylor Swift, 29, has been in a happy relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for nearly three years, meaning she’s had some time to be reflective on her past relationships.

And when she returned to The Ellen Show to discuss her new album Taylor was quizzed by the host on her most rebellious moment during a game of ‘Burning Questions’, to which Taylor answered was when she “blasted” her ex Joe Jonas on the show 11 years ago.

Taylor recalled how Joe Jonas broke up with her when she appeared on Ellen in 2008. Picture: The Ellen Show/YouTube

She told Ellen in her new interview: “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much.”

Taylor added: “I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.”

Ellen joked the incident must have “held on” to the ‘Me!’ singer because she didn’t remember it herself.

The 2008 interview certainly had fans talking at the time, after Taylor recalled how Joe had split up with her over the phone within 27 seconds.

After Ellen asked if any of the songs on her 'Fearless' album were about her ex, Taylor said: “There’s one that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch.”

She also explained ‘Forever and Always’ is about Joe, in which she sings: “I hold onto the night, you looked me in the eye and told me you loved me... Were you just kidding? ‘Cause it seems to me, this thing is breaking down, we almost never speak.”

But Taylor has moved on significantly since her teenage heartache, finding love with The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, while ex Joe Jonas is married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

