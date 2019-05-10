Is A Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Collaboration Coming? Taylor's Badge Of Her BFF Is Major Easter Egg

Taylor Swift hinted at a Selena Gomez collaboration. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are best friends, so it would come as no surprise if the ladies were to come together for a musical collaboration.

Taylor Swift loves nothing more than dropping a selection of clues for her Swifties to break apart and analyse on social media, so in her latest interview Tay Tay couldn’t help but drop some cryptic hints about her plans for the future.

The ‘Me’ singer opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her next chapter as she prepares to release her new album, and in her shoot for the magazine Taylor wore a number of badges on her denim jacket – one of which was a picture of her best friend Selena Gomez.

MARK MY WORDS. We are getting a TAYLOR AND SELENA COLLAB. It’s gonna be inspired on FRIENDS BC THE PINS AND ITS SELENAS FAV SHOW EVER. — Angela (@AngelaPe98) May 10, 2019

“easter eggs can be left on clothing...“– Taylor Swift



GUYS THIS IS A HINT!!! AND SELENA‘S NAME IS IN THE SAME SPOT!!!WE‘RE GETTING A TAYLENA COLLAB!!!. MARK MY WORDS!!!!!#TS7 pic.twitter.com/Te3EtZsCFA — 𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@BackToTaylena) May 9, 2019

While Taylor said she wanted to “rep as many things/people I love” on her jacket, her eagle-eyed followers have zoomed in on every single badge to determine what they could really represent.

The fact Drake features on one of the pins has sent everyone into a frenzy, but as BFF Selena also appeared on her jacket fans are of course hoping it means the besties will be collaborating.

The picture of Selena was also taken on the same day she was asked about a collaboration with Taylor herself, in which she responded: “I mean, any time any place.”

Fuelling the fire, Entertainment Weekly even wrote on the cover of their magazine that each of Taylor’s buttons “are an Easter egg” so naturally we’re all hoping she’s got some collaborations under her belt.

Troye Sivan, the Dixie Chicks, and Faith Hill are also featured on the badges, as well as the cast of Friends, Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy and her beloved cats Olivia and Meredith.

As always, we’ll just have to wait for Taylor’s new album to discover what her cryptic clues really mean.

