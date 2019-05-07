Taylor Swift Reveals More Album & Tour Clues Hidden In 'ME!' Music Video

Taylor Swift has revealed to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that there's even more clues about her new album and tour hidden in the music video for her new song 'ME!'

Taylor Swift joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on FaceTime from her home and revealed that there's still a load more Easter eggs and hidden references still to find in her new music video.

The singer dropped the video for 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie the other week and since then fans have been searching for any possible hints about Taylor's new music, engagement rumours and an album release date.

Taylor Swift 'Me!': Easter Eggs & Hidden Meanings In New Music Video

Taylor said that she loves sneaking things into her music videos for fans to work out: "That's more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn't try to plan clues. I love this."

It turns out that there's loads more clues in the video about Taylor's seventh album and upcoming tour still to be found.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

"Basically, when new music comes out, they'll realise there are dozens of lyrical references and symbolic references," Taylor told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"First round is stuff that they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple of months," she said, "There's also second tier Easter eggs, which will be revealed on the album."

"Then there's third tier Easter eggs, which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be shown on the tour"

Basically Swifties, get those detective hats on again, dig out the magnifying glass, 'cause there's a lot more work to do!