Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Wedding Plans

19 February 2019, 16:22

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged in 2017 after dating for just over a year, but how did the couple first meet?

Joe Jonas, 29, proposed to Sophie Turner, 22, in 2017, and the couple are now planning to walk down the aisle, following in the footsteps of Joe’s newly-married brother Nick – who tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December.

When the Jonas Brothers star popped the question, he apparently caught his Game of Thrones star bride-to-be off guard but the couple have made it clear they’re very in love.

When Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Married, Who Designed Her Wedding Dress And When Did They Start Dating?

How did Joe and Sophie meet?

The couple might be celebrities of equally global fame, but their meeting was somewhat ordinary.

According to Marie Claire they were introduced through mutual friends, with first sightings of them together in November 2016.

Confirming their romance

Sophie confirmed her new relationship in January 2017, showing her beau smoking a cigar on a boat in Miami.

View this post on Instagram

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

They didn’t make their first red carpet appearance until the Met Gala in May that same year, but chose to pose separately for photos.

Serious commitment

In September 2017 Joe and Sophie adopted an adorable husky puppy, further cementing their love and commitment for one another.

Getting engaged

One month later Joe got down on one knee, confirming their engagement on Instagram with a picture of his fiancée wearing her dazzling rock.

He simply captioned it: “She said yes.”

Wedding plans

Joe and Sophie will apparently tie the knot this summer in a romantic French setting.

Their location was accidentally revealed by a guest when they posted the couple’s Save The Date on Instagram.

