Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Bridesmaids And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Will Be There

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris. Picture: Getty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have planned a second wedding ceremony in France following their surprise Vegas nuptials in May.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas have fans more than excited to get a glimpse of their wedding day, after getting engaged in 2017 following a year of dating.

Sophie Turner Dances To The Jonas Brothers As They Perform With Busted At The Summertime Ball

The stars threw a surprise wedding in Vegas in May following the Billboard Music Awards, but sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra confirmed days later the couple are planning a more official ceremony in the summer for those who missed out.

Here's everything we know so far about Sophie and Joe's big day...

Joe and Sophie flew to Paris one week ahead of their wedding. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

When is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding?

According to Dr. Phil, Sophie and Joe’s nuptials will take place on the weekend of 30th June after he commented on a picture of the couple in Paris, which Joe posted on 23rd June: “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Location

Joe and Sophie’s wedding is rumoured to be in Paris, France. The location was accidentally revealed by a guest when they posted the couple’s save the date on Instagram, showing an engraved box with the words: “Sophie and Joe 2019 France.”

The husband and wife-to-be and their family flew out to Paris the week before the rumoured wedding date, fuelling speculation the big day was days away.

Sophie and Joe went on a Champagne boat trip amid rumours they'll tie the knot in a matter of days. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Wedding dress

Sophie of course hasn’t let slip any details about her wedding dress, but we can get an idea of what she might wear by what she wore to her spontaneous Vegas ceremony.

The 23 year old wore a stunning jumpsuit for the surprise occasion, displaying her sensational figure in the floaty number which had a dipped hem and wide leg trousers. She completed the look with a sheer veil over her voluminous blonde locks.

Bridesmaids

The actress and the pop star have so far stayed tight-lipped on the specific details of their wedding day but best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams let slip she’s a maid of honour when she spoke to the Radio Times.

When asked about the possibility of her landing the job of bridesmaid, Maisie responded: “I’ve already got it!”

Meanwhile, Sophie revealed she has two maids of honour in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying about Maisie: “I don't know why she's thinking about [what she’ll be wearing]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honour! One of two."

While she didn’t unveil who was her other maid of honour, Sophie is very close to her in-laws-to-be Nick and Kevin’s wives Priyanka and Danielle.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie are very close. Picture: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Sophie Turner chose Maisie Williams to be her maid of honour. Picture: Getty

Celebrity guests

At their first wedding ceremony, Joe and Sophie had a number of celebrity guests who will likely be at the second round of nuptials.

Diplo famously filmed the entire thing when the couple were wed by an Elvis Presley impersonator, while Khalid was also one of the celebrity guests.

Nick and Kevin’s wives Priyanka and Danielle were also in attendance with their pop star husbands.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas