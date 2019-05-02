Every Celebrity At Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas's Vegas Wedding From Diplo To Nick, Kevin & More

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a secret star-studded Vegas wedding. Picture: Instagram @JoeJonas @PriyankaChopra

Game Of Thrones's Sansa Stark just had a shotgun Vegas wedding with Joe Jonas and we aren't entirely sure what's happening- but we love it, almost as much as Diplo, apparently.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just proved that they're not only A-lister couple goals but a couple of legends, or should we say married legends after they had a shotgun wedding in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards fully equipped with an Elvis impersonator.

So, which celebs were at this shotgun wedding, and when are we going to get more footage from it, god damnit?!

So far, we strangely only seem to have footage from Diplo- who DJ'd at the ceremony and live-streamed the entire thing, whilst dressed as a rhinestone cowboy, fresh off the red carpet, as you do.

This Twitter user summed up the weirdness of the situation pretty perfectly.

They wrote: "Can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this?"

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

There's some grainy images of them posing on the hood of a car, wearing sunglasses and exchanging candy rings- if you were wondering if things could get even better.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tie the knot in SURPRISE quickie $600 wedding in Vegas with Elvis impersonator and candy rings pic.twitter.com/bRLvgttxAI — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 2, 2019

Indeed, other's rumoured to have been in the Elvis chapel were Khalid, the other two J'Bro's, Nick & Kevin, Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra (who had pretty much the opposite wedding with one of the most lavish ceremonies India had ever seen) and Kevin's spouse- Danielle.

As for any of Sophie's Game Of Thrones co-stars, including BFF Maisie Williams (AKA man of the match of this week's episode), there doesn't seem to be any sign of them being there- mainly as those present came straight from the music award show, so, could there be some awkward conversations to come?

This may be our favourite celeb story of 2019 so far, and 50% of that is down to the fact Diplo was joint party performer and videographer- but seriously, we need to know which others guests were there, so if any guests want to post some Instagram stories we'd really appreciate it!

