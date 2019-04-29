Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas & More React To Game Of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

Sophie Turner reacts to the latest episode of Game Of Thrones. Picture: Instagram

The world's biggest celebrities can't get enough of the new season of Game Of Thrones just as much as the rest of us! Guess what, there are SPOILERS in this article.

Game Of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 premiered last night and things got very real... very quickly. Before you continue to read about the how the world's biggest celebrities reacted to the events of last night, we need to say there are SPOILERS in this article.

It turns out that the likes of Halsey, Nick Jonas and more are huge GOT fans and were just as shocked as the rest of us.

Arya Stark and Jon Snow embrace during Game Of Thrones. Picture: Instagram/Game Of Thrones

Halsey absolutely loving Arya Stark

Of course the biggest talking point of the episode was Arya Stark obliterating the Night King with a dagger through the gut. Summertime Ball confirmed artist Halsey was on standby to give a shout out the most badass character of the season so far.

Arya confirmed Halsey stan.

A+ mic flip. — h (@halsey) April 29, 2019

The Jonas Brothers continued to be the biggest Game Of Thrones geeks around...

Of course Joe Jonas was ready with all the praise for the show, Maisie Williams in particular... after all he is coupled up with Maisie's best friend and Sansa Stark herself Sophie Turner. Similarly, his brother Nick went straight to Twitter to give the show as a whole props too.

YOU ARE THE 🐐 @Maisie_Williams — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 29, 2019

Sophie Turner a.k.a Sansa Stark posted a video about her bestie Maisie Williams (Arya)

Sophie tagged her bestie Maisie in an Instagram story and exclaimned, 'Arya really is that b***h, yes you are b***h' right down the camera... iconic!

