Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke Shares Shocking Unseen Photos From Hospitalisation With Brain Aneurysms

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms at the age of 24. Picture: Getty / Emilia Clarke / CBS Sunday Morning

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke revealed last month she suffered two brain aneurysms while filming for the HBO series.

Emilia Clarke has now shared some unseen photos from her time in hospital, after writing in The New Yorker about the brain aneurysms which left her in agony.

The Daenerys Targaryen actress said the first aneurysm occurred in 2011, shortly after they’d wrapped on filming the first Game Of Thrones series.

The NHS explains an aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in a blood vessel wall, usually where it branches. They only cause noticeable symptoms is if they burst.

Emilia Clarke has opened up about her the brain aneurysms affected her mental health. Picture: Emilia Clarke / CBS Sunday Morning

Emilia Clarke feared she'd lost the ability to act as she recovered from her anuerysms. Picture: Emilia Clarke / CBS Sunday Morning

While speaking about what she went through on CBS Sunday Morning, Emilia shared some pictures from her time in hospital, showing her lying in her hospital bed in one picture and with a medical tube attached to her head in another.

Emilia explained the pain as: “an elastic band that just went like snap”, before suddenly feeling an “enormous amount of pressure” and realising she was unable to stand or walk.

While recovering from her first aneurysm, Emilia was told she had a second on the other side of her brain which could burst at any time, but they later operated on it after discovering it had doubled in size after she'd filmed GoT series three.

The life-threatening ordeal then took its toll on Emilia’s mental health, suffering from anxiety and panic attacks and explaining she previously struggled to recall what she went through, but feels now is the right time to speak out.

