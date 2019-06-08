Sophie Turner Dances To The Jonas Brothers As They Perform With Busted At The Summertime Ball

Sophie Turner dances to husband Joe Jonas' Summertime Ball set. Picture: PA

Sophie Turner dances to husband Joe Jonas' Summertime Ball set - before The Jonas Brothers perform live with Busted.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the definition of #CoupleGoals. Not only are they celebrating the success of their singing and acting careers, respectively, they recently tied the knot and have become an absolute power couple.

Throughout the Game of Thrones finale, Joe supported Sophie by posting everything from good luck messages and attending the New York premiere, to a video of him dressed as Sansa Stark (if that ain't love, we don't know what is).

Now, returning the favour, Sophie T attended today's Summertime Ball at London's Wembley Stadium with her hubby, who performed with the Jonas Brothers.

For the first time ever, The Jonas Brothers brought out British pop band Busted to perform their classic tune, 'Year 3000' - as Soph danced in the crowd with her friends.

Watch the video below:

Their performance - which was one of the first of the J Bros' comeback stadium gigs - kicked off with 'Burnin' Up', followed by Nick Jonas' hit 'Jealous' and DNCE's party anthem, 'Cake By The Ocean'.

The band then performed 'Cool' and 'Sucker' from their new album, before bringing out Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis.

Addressing the crowd, Nick, Joe and Kevin told the crowds gathered at Wembley today that they couldn't not do something special for them - then, just before the 'Year 3000' intro kicked in, Joe gave a subtle nod to his new wife, saying: "You ready, Soph?"

What did you think of the Jonas Brothers x Busted collab? Let us know @capitalofficial.