Jonas Brothers And Busted Perform 'Year 3000' Live At Capital's Summertime Ball

The Jonas Brothers and Busted performed 'Year 3000'. Picture: PA

Busted surprised everyone when they stepped onto the stage with the Jonas Brothers for an epic collaboration of 'Year 3000', and we don't think we'll ever get over it.

The Jonas Brothers and Busted had everyone in Wembley Stadium screaming when Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis, and James Bourne walked on the Summertime Ball stage to join Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas for a sensational performance of 'Year 3000'.

After the Jonas Brothers performed some of their biggest hits including 'Burnin' Up', 'Jealous' and 'Cool', the 80,000-strong crowd were not ready for what happened next.

As the Jonas Brothers broke into 'Year 3000', Busted were secretly lifted to the stage before being met with screams that could be heard for miles as the two legendary bands came together for an absolutely incredible and unforgettable live performance.

Watch the iconic moment below...

The Jonas Brothers released their cover of Busted's 'Year 3000' in 2007, when the youngest member Nick Jonas would have been just 15 years old. It came five years after Charlie, Matt and James first released the song which captured the minds of an entire generation, so the excitement levels when the boys came together at the Summertime Ball were sent soaring off the charts.

Earlier on in the show, the Jonas Brothers had performed ‘Burnin’ Up’, ‘Jealous’, ‘Cake By The Ocean’ and ‘Cool’ and ‘Sucker’ which are from their new album ‘Happiness Begins’.

The Jonas Brothers had a huge surprise for everyone at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

Their performance at the Summertime Ball is the boys’ first stadium performance since their epic comeback in February this year and marks the start of their tour which begins in the US in August. The Jonas Brothers will be heading on a European leg of the tour in January next year, with dates in the UK covering Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Dublin.

In 2013 the Jonas Brothers announced they would be ending their journey as a band, with each of the brothers taking their own separate paths which saw Nick go solo, Joe join DNCE, and Kevin turned his attentions to the business industry and married wife Danielle.

Their lives have come a long way since they split and they are all now married, with Joe being the most recent brother to tie the knot to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, after Nick wed Priyanka Chopra at the end of last year.

Joe and Sophie had a surprise Vegas wedding earlier this year, but they’re apparently still planning an official ceremony in France this summer.

Meanwhile, Busted also recently reunited (in 2015) after a 10-year break, while Charlie pursued his career in second boyband Fightstar.

During their time apart, Matt and James joined forces with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd for supergroup McBusted and the boys performed to sell-out arena gigs and even released new music.

