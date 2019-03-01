The Jonas Brothers' New 'Sucker' Music Video Was Filmed At THIS Stately Home

The Jonas Brothers have reunited and dropped their new hit 'Sucker'. Picture: Instagram

The Jonas Brothers dropped their new single 'Sucker' yesterday - along with an epic new music video featuring their partners, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

The video is very stylised, with an Alice in Wonderland-type theme.

As well as wacky outfits and dramatic makeup looks, the video features a stunning stately home.

But where was the video shot? We reveal the filming location - and how you can visit the lavish mansion, too!

The 'Sucker' video was filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty

Where was the 'Sucker' music video shot?

The Jonas Brothers' new music video was shot at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

The Jacobean manor was built in 1611 by Robert Cecil, and as well as offering beautiful architecture, the estate boasts sprawling grounds and manicured gardens - all of which feature in the vid.

Can I visit Hatfield House?

You sure can!

While Hatfield House is currently closed for the season, it will be back open to the public from the 6th April 2019.

Admission costs £19 for adults and £9 for children, or you can get a family ticket for £49.

So, if you want to pose out front and pretend you're part of the Jonas Brothers' video - you can.

Just think of all the Insta opportunities!

What is the 'Sucker' music video?

You can watch the full music video below.

It features Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin.

It features a fun tea party where the group drink Champagne in bath tubs.

