When Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Married, Who Designed Her Wedding Dress And When Did They Start Dating?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot last year. Picture: Instagram

It's been a whirlwind romance for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - and already their relationship is the stuff of dreams!

There's no denying that since their first official outing back in February 2018, the pair have become the embodiment of #couplegoals.

And if there was any doubt about how influential and cool this power couple are, they stamped it out when they became Simpson characters.

Here's everything you need to know about Priyanka and Nick's relationship so far...

Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

Priyanka and Nick made their first public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala. Picture: Instagram

When did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married?

After a four-month engagement, the pair tied the knot on Saturday 1 December, according to People.

The ceremony took place in Chopra's hometown of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Then, on the Sunday, the couple shared stunning photos from their traditional Mehendi wedding on Instagram.

A source told People: “It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honours her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honours Nick’s Christian upbringing.”

Priyanka and Nick had previously had a Roka ceremony in Mumbai in August, following their engagement a few months earlier.

The Roka ceremony is one of the most important in the lead up to the nuptials, with close friends and family exchanging gifts and blessings for the couple before they embark on their future together.

They pair celebrated with family and friends - including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Instagram

Who designed Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress?

Priyank wore not one, but two wedding dresses - and both were breathtaking!

At the first ceremony on the Saturday, Priyanka wore a beautiful, custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. It was a sheer, fitted number with intricate lace detail.

Ralph Lauren also designed outfits for Nick, his groomsmen and the bridesmaids.

Choosing Ralph Lauren was a personal decision, as not only is Chopra close friends with the designer, both her and Nick wore RL at the Met Gala back in 2017.

Priyanka and Nick had two weddings that encompassed both their heritage and cultures. Picture: Instagram

When did they start dating?

1 May 2017 - Met Gala

Nick and Priyanka first sparked dating rumours when they turned up to the 2017 Met Gala together - both donning Ralph Lauren outfits.

They were sat at the same table together at the event and Priyanka later commented on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like yeah, OK, let’s go together. It ended up working out."

Late May 2018

Following the Met Gala in New York, Us Weekly reported that the pair were official after they were spotted together on three separate occasions over the Memorial Day weekend.

The two were first spotted at the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Super Bowl, then they watched the LA Dodgers the next day, before they were snapped on a yacht that same weekend.

8 June 2018

Nick and Priyanka were spotted at New York's JFK airport, as they were flying out to New Jersey for Nick's cousin's wedding.

This move seemed to cement their relationship.

23 June 2018

Rumours intensified when Priyanka then invited Nick over to Mumbai, reportedly to meet her mother.

They made their relationship Insta official, when Pri posted a story of her and Nick on a balcony, along with several heart Emojis - cute!

16 July 2018

Nick's brother Joe and fiancée Sophie Turner then went on a double date, along with Priyanka in London.

Kevin Jonas also tagged along.

27 July 2018

While they were in London for Priyanka's 36th birthday, Nick reportedly shut down a Tiffany's store and selected an engagement ring for his love.

The rumours then hit the newsstands that the 'Jealous' singer had proposed.

5 August 2018

Priyanka's seen supporting her beau at a gig in Singapore - standing in the front row, ofc.

15 August 2018

Posing with pal Raveena Tandon, Priyanka posted a selfie on Instagram - with a HUGE diamond on her right hand!!

17 August 2018

The pair fly out to Mumbai with Nick's family to introduce them to her parents and relatives.

18 August 2018

Nick *FINALLY* confirms the engagement, sharing a sweet snap along with the caption: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

5 September 2018

The ultimate double date gang - Sophie T, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra - attend the US Open together.

10 September 2018

In an apparent homage to friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photo, Priyanka and Nick pose for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Show.

18 September 2018

Happy birthday, Nick! Priyanka sends a sweet message to her fiancé.

28 October 2018

Celebrating her hen do in Amsterdam with Sophie Turner and friends, Priyanka shares some snaps on Instagram.

1 December

Priyanka and Nick tie the knot in Jodhpur, India.

January 2019

Priyanka's mum Madhu hits back at claims her daughter is pregnant, after speculation.

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!