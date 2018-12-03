Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a lavish Indian wedding ceremony. Picture: Instagram

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in India with a traditional ceremony involving both of their families.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially tied the knot, and their lavish wedding ceremony looks like the stuff dreams are made of.

The couple both shared pictures and videos of their big day, which incorporated traditional Indian customs as well as Western elements.

Nick posted, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures.

“And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.

“Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Priyanka added, “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.

“Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.

“And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives.

“It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends…”

The couple had been engaged for just four months before getting hitched, and the ceremony took place in Priyanka’s home town in India.

The wedding celebrations began last Wednesday and carried on until the weekend, with the Christian service being officiated by Nick’s father.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often double-date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Instagram

The relationship started after Nick sent Priyanka a DM on Twitter back in 2016, but the couple didn’t meet until the following year when he approached her at a party and got on one knee, telling her “You're real. Where have you been all my life?"

The couple then went public in May 2018, before announcing their engagement in August and marrying at the end of November.

