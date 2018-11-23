Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Host Lavish Thanksgiving Party Ahead Of Their Wedding Next Week

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

The couple spent the holiday in Delhi, India ahead of their wedding, rumoured to be taking place next week.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have shared photos of their lavish Thanksgiving celebrations as he joined her family in Delhi, India for the holiday.

The couple shared a loved-up photo of them kissing after Nick flew in from New York, before he was given a seat at the head of the table for dinner with her family.

Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, are expected to tie the knot imminently, with rumours circulating that the ceremony could take place as soon as next week.

According to Hindustan Times, the couple’s wedding will be followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Their pre-wedding celebrations will begin on 29th November, just after Priyanka finishes filming her latest Bollywood flick, and the couple are said to be tying the knot in a Hindu ceremony on 2nd December, which will be followed by a Christian service on 3rd December.

We can’t wait to see the photos!

