Jonas Brothers Reunion: Nick, Joe & Kevin's Are Back With New Single 'Sucker'

The Jonas Brothers have reunited and first comeback single is 'Sucker'. Picture: Jonas Brothers Press Image

The Jonas Brothers have reunited and their first comeback single 'Sucker' is dropping tonight, so find out everything about Nick, Joe and Kevin's second round as a boy band here.

After much speculation, it's been confirmed that the Jonas Brothers are reuniting and making a musical comeback, announcing their first single 'Sucker' will be dropped overnight and we can't contain our excitement.

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife

It's been six years since The Jonas Brothers decided to solo and work on their own projects, but suspicions were raised when Nick, Joe and Kevin were spotted together & liked a series of reunion tweets, and fans all over the world are thrilled that the rumours have turned out to be true.

They announced the comeback with a photo of the three of them and the name of their first single. Nick, 26, who recently married Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, is fronting up the band in the image, with Joe and Kevin stood either side of him.

A Jonas Brothers reunion may well be on the way. Picture: Getty Images

Along with the promotional image for their reunion, the boys released a teaser snippet from their upcoming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, a right of passage for any big name in the music industry.

An insider has told tabloids a few weeks back that the brothers had put their differences aside for the reunion.

They said: "It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split."

Exciting things coming. Let me know what you think it might be... 🤔🤐 pic.twitter.com/fkeU5tbnPG — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2019

Nick Jonas likes a tweet about The Jonas Brothers potential reunion. Picture: Twitter

We cannot wait to hear the first track, and by the looks of the first image, the brothers have seriously switched up their look so we wonder what their music will be like?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News