Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Line-Up: Check Out All The Stars Taking To The Wembley Stage!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 includes Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Mark Ronson. Picture: Global

Capital's Summertime Ball is back, and we're bringing some of the world's hottest stars to join us at Wembley Stadium. We can't wait to see you there.

Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2019 and some huge names are taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

80,000 of you are set to join us and some of the world's hottest artists at this year's #CapitalSTB, and to get you excited for the ultimate summer party, here's everything you need to know...

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

Mark Ronson Mark Ronson will be taking to the STB stage! Picture: Global Mark has already had a pretty huge year, after scooping an Academy Award for 'Shallow' with Lady Gaga and his track with Miley Cyrus 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' storming into the charts. He's got a brand new album on the way just in time for summer 2019 and we're just slightly overexcited to see this huge artist on the STB stage! 5 Seconds Of Summer 5SOS are heading to Wembley! Picture: Global Michael, Calum, Luke & Ashton had one of the bangers of last summer with 'Youngblood' and we can't wait for them to return to the Summertime Ball for the first time in five whole years, and we're pretty certain you guys can't either. Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding is joining us at the ball. Picture: Global Ellie will be stepping back onto the Summertime Ball stage after five whole years, and with her new track 'Sixteen' and other huge hits including 'Close To Me', Something in the Way You Move' and 'On My Mind' we're so happy to have her back! Khalid Khalid is playing his first ever ball and we can NOT wait! Picture: Global Having just dropped a brand new album, Free Spirit, Khalid couldn't be equipped to make his Summertime Ball debut and with hits including 'Talk', 'Eastside', 'Young, Dumb & Broke' we're spoilt for choice over this guy's set list. Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers are flying in just for you! Picture: Global We've literally only just stopped screaming at the biggest reunion of the year, and now, Nick, Joe and Kevin will be taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium for their first stadium gig in over six years. With their enormous comeback tracks 'Sucker' and 'Cool' having been met with rave reviews, as well as a back catalogue of bangers we all know so well, 8th June can't come around quick enough! Halsey Halsey's playing her first Summertime Ball too. Picture: Global At just 24, Halsey has burst onto the scene and quickly become one of the world's biggest pop stars and will officially be making her Summertime Ball debut in 2019. She's already had a massive year with '11 Minutes' and her recent BTS collaboration 'Boy With Luv', her other hits include 'Without Me' and 'Eastside' with Khalid.

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

The Summertime Ball is happening on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

Where is Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

The #CapitalSTB is taking place at Wembley Stadium.

80,000 fans are set to attend the #CapitalSTB this year. Picture: PA Images

When can I get tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 2 May at 8AM. Pre-sale is on Wednesday 1st May at 8AM via the Capital app.

