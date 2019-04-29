Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Line-Up: Check Out All The Stars Taking To The Wembley Stage!

29 April 2019, 07:34 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 12:55

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 includes Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Mark Ronson
Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 includes Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Mark Ronson. Picture: Global

Capital's Summertime Ball is back, and we're bringing some of the world's hottest stars to join us at Wembley Stadium. We can't wait to see you there.

Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2019 and some huge names are taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

80,000 of you are set to join us and some of the world's hottest artists at this year's #CapitalSTB, and to get you excited for the ultimate summer party, here's everything you need to know...

> Open The Capital App To Find Out How To Get Your #CapitalSTB Tickets First!

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

  1. Mark Ronson

    Mark Ronson
    Mark Ronson will be taking to the STB stage! Picture: Global

    Mark has already had a pretty huge year, after scooping an Academy Award for 'Shallow' with Lady Gaga and his track with Miley Cyrus 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' storming into the charts.

    He's got a brand new album on the way just in time for summer 2019 and we're just slightly overexcited to see this huge artist on the STB stage!

  2. 5 Seconds Of Summer

    5SOS are heading to Wembley!
    5SOS are heading to Wembley! Picture: Global

    Michael, Calum, Luke & Ashton had one of the bangers of last summer with 'Youngblood' and we can't wait for them to return to the Summertime Ball for the first time in five whole years, and we're pretty certain you guys can't either.

  3. Ellie Goulding

    Ellie Goulding is joining us at the ball
    Ellie Goulding is joining us at the ball. Picture: Global

    Ellie will be stepping back onto the Summertime Ball stage after five whole years, and with her new track 'Sixteen' and other huge hits including 'Close To Me', Something in the Way You Move' and 'On My Mind' we're so happy to have her back!

  4. Khalid

    Khalid is playing his first ever ball and we can NOT wait!
    Khalid is playing his first ever ball and we can NOT wait! Picture: Global

    Having just dropped a brand new album, Free Spirit, Khalid couldn't be equipped to make his Summertime Ball debut and with hits including 'Talk', 'Eastside', 'Young, Dumb & Broke' we're spoilt for choice over this guy's set list.

  5. Jonas Brothers

    Jonas Brothers are flying in just for you!
    Jonas Brothers are flying in just for you! Picture: Global

    We've literally only just stopped screaming at the biggest reunion of the year, and now, Nick, Joe and Kevin will be taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium for their first stadium gig in over six years.

    With their enormous comeback tracks 'Sucker' and 'Cool' having been met with rave reviews, as well as a back catalogue of bangers we all know so well, 8th June can't come around quick enough!

  6. Halsey

    Halsey's playing her first Summertime Ball too!
    Halsey's playing her first Summertime Ball too. Picture: Global

    At just 24, Halsey has burst onto the scene and quickly become one of the world's biggest pop stars and will officially be making her Summertime Ball debut in 2019.

    She's already had a massive year with '11 Minutes' and her recent BTS collaboration 'Boy With Luv', her other hits include 'Without Me' and 'Eastside' with Khalid.

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

The Summertime Ball is happening on Saturday, 8 June 2019.

Where is Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

The #CapitalSTB is taking place at Wembley Stadium.

80,000 fans are set to attend the #CapitalSTB this year
80,000 fans are set to attend the #CapitalSTB this year. Picture: PA Images

When can I get tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball 2019?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 2 May at 8AM. Pre-sale is on Wednesday 1st May at 8AM via the Capital app.

Got anymore questions? Check out our FAQs here.

Merchandise

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!

Get Your Summertime Ball Merch Here!

Hot On Capital

Cheryl hinted she's got new music on the way

Cheryl Hints New Music Is Coming Soon As She Poses In Racy Crop Top For Cryptic Instagram Post

Cheryl

Amber Turner throws shade at TOWIE cast after return to show

TOWIE: Amber Turner Says 'Boys Are Liars' & 'Girl Code Doesn't Exist' In Twitter Rant After Epic Comeback

TV & Film

Avengers: Endgame has included the MCU's first openly gay character

Avengers: Endgame: Who Is The First Openly Gay Character In The MCU?

TV & Film

Sophie Turner reacts to the latest episode of Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas & More React To Game Of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

TV & Film

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson hit back at homophobic comments

Cara Delevingne And Girlfriend Ashley Benson Furiously Clap Back At Troll’s Homophobic Comments

News

Jessie J serenades Channing Tatum on his birthday

Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum As The Couple Celebrate His 39th Birthday

Jessie J