Jonas Brothers ‘Cool’: Five Things You Probably Didn’t Spot In Their New Song

The Jonas Brothers referenced Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra in 'Cool'. Picture: Getty

The Jonas Brothers dropped their new single ‘Cool’ on Friday, and the new track has got everyone talking – but there are a few things you might not have noticed when you first listened to the tune and watched the video.

The Jonas Brothers’ music video for new song ‘Cool’ may be about how the boys have been successful in their careers, but there are a few aspects to the song that also reference their love lives and younger selves.

Nick Jonas's Enormous Bicep Was The Star Attraction Of The Jonas Brothers' Miami Yacht Party

From their love lives to their old songs, here are all the references you might not have previously noticed when you heard the 'Cool' lyrics.

The Jonas Brothers have just dropped their new single 'Cool'. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas’ Reference To Fiancée Sophie Turner

Both Joe and Nick made references to their loved ones, with Joe singing the lyric: “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home… Sittin’ there winning like it’s Game Of Thrones.”

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, Joe’s fiancée is of course Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner in the hit series Game of Thrones.

Joe Jonas referenced his Game of Thrones actress wife Sophie Turner in 'Cool'. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas’ Reference To Priyanka Chopra

Nick also made sure to give a shout out to his wife and their beautiful wedding ceremony in ‘Cool’.

The lyric: “Standin’ there with the red dress on ya,” appears to be a nod to a line in their 2008 hit ‘Burnin’ Up’ where they sing: “High heels, red dress, all by yourself, gotta catch my breath”.

Priyanka made headlines when she wore a breathtaking red Dior gown as part of their wedding celebrations last year.

The Two Subtle Nods To Their 2008 Video Burnin’ Up

The brothers appeared to look back quite frequently to their 2008 single ‘Burnin’ Up’, with moments from the ‘Cool’ video showing just how far the boys have come in their careers.

In ‘Cool’, Joe can be seen wearing a mint green suit over a high neck top, styled with sunglasses and slicked-back hair – a similar look to an ensemble he wore in ‘Burnin’ Up’ where he sported a white suit with a mint green high-neck top underneath.

At the end of ‘Burnin’ Up’ Joe also says: “I can’t grow a moustache” and in the ‘Cool’ video he’s sporting a very dapper moustache of his very own – showing just how grown up they are now.

2008 x 2019



Somethings never change #CoolVideo pic.twitter.com/7GZOpkgkSM — elly ☂︎ 22 / 638 days 💍 (@jakeperaltha) April 5, 2019

Kevin Wearing Nick's Guitar Strap

Kevin seemed to have borrowed brother Nick’s guitar strap from his sibling’s brief time in Nick Jonas And The Administration – a band Nick set up as a side project in 2009.

just noticed @kevinjonas is using a lookalike strap to the one @nickjonas used during Nick Jonas & The Administration 😭😭😭😭 CRYIN IN THE CLUB #Cool @JonasConcerts @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/3eQMrlgt3H — dary ⊬ (@jumpsuit_joseph) April 5, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News