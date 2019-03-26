Nick Jonas's Enormous Bicep Was The Star Attraction Of The Jonas Brothers' Miami Yacht Party

Yup, they party on yachts now, and yes, of course Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were hanging out on the boat as well.

The Jonas Brothers has been turning up the swag ever since they announced their comeback and dropped their catchy tune, Sucker, so what else should we expect than for them to be partying on a yacht in a Miami with their famous better halves?

They posted a serious squad pic onto the 'gram and people couldn't help but notice Nick's very sizeable biceps, with actor Jonathon Tucker chiming in with his disbelief.

He wrote: "NOT EVEN PRIYANKA’S LEFT HAND CAN CONTAIN THE MR JONAS BICEP."

Jonathon Tucker is loving Nick Jonas's bicep. Picture: Instagram

Turning to other modes of metric, another use compared the size of the 'Burnin' Up' singer's arm as bigger than their whole head, and honestly, they aren't wrong.

Nick Jonas has some fans of his bicep. Picture: Twitter

Some people did wonder where Kevin's wife, Danielle, was for the day trip as she doesn't appear to be in any of the snaps at sea or the birthday bash they threw that evening.

This new 2019 squad that has emerged seems to be giving us nothing but FOMO lately, from all appearing in the Sucker music video, to ski trips and beach holidays, we really just want an invite, and maybe just one lil' squeeze of Nick's bicep.

To conclude, The Jonas Brothers dancing on a yacht to their own song is exactly the kind of energy we are trying to keep for 2019, and if we can't achieve that, we most definitely are Sophie Turner chugging her wine at a sports match.

