Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Children: How Old Are Their Kids?

By Capital FM

News of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce shocked the world, but why are they splitting, how many kids do they have and what are their names?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ‘heading toward’ a divorce according to TMZ, with the Jonas Brothers singer pictured without his wedding ring on a few recent outings.

At the start of September the publication reported Joe had consulted at least two divorce lawyers in LA, four years after he and Game of Thrones actress Sophie married in a glamorous French wedding.

The publication claim the stars have been ‘having problems’ for around six months, although they have attended events together. On 14th August, Sophie posted a carousel of adorable photos of them together after watching the Jonas Brothers perform in New York.

The couple have two children together, the first who was born in 2020 and the second who arrived in 2022. While they don’t often share much of their private life, they have opened up about their adorable family on a few rare occasions.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pictured in London in April. Picture: Getty

Naturally, fans of the talented couple are heartbroken about the news of their split.

But who are Joe and Sophie’s children, when were they born and what are their names?

How many children do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have?

Joe and Sophie have two children together, two daughters. Their firstborn, Willa, arrived in July 2020 a year after they got married and their second, whose name the couple haven’t confirmed, was born in July 2022.

They kept both pregnancies mostly out of the limelight, only confirming their baby news first time around after Willa was born. Sophie later had a small ‘W’ tattooed on her wrist dedicated to her daughter.

Sophie Turner welcomed her second baby with Joe Jonas in 2022. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

With their second baby, Sophie confirmed the news in her interview with Elle UK. She told the magazine: “It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

They confirmed the birth of their second baby on 14th July 2022, with Joe posting a cute tribute to his wife on Instagram a few days later, including pictures of her baby bump and throwbacks to their wedding.

What are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s kids called?

Joe and Sophie’s oldest daughter is called Willa, which means ‘resolute protection’. It also holds a connection to Game of Thrones, the show Sophie starred in as Sansa Stark for eight years.

Two characters appeared throughout the show with the name Willa, including one who appeared twice in season five as a wilding. The other character called Willa appeared during season eight, as a servant in Winterfell whose allegiance was to House Stark. According to Nameberry, Willa originates from a short form of Wilhelmina, and its origin is from old German culture.

The couple haven’t confirmed the name of their second daughter, continuing to keep their kids as shielded from the limelight as possible.

Have Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split?

Joe and Sophie haven’t confirmed the news of their divorce, but TMZ reported on 2nd September Joe has been in touch with divorce lawyers. Since then, fans have noticed Joe has been wearing his wedding ring in recent Instagram posts and at a Jonas Brothers concert, but was papped without it on a coffee run in New York.

It’s unlikely the couple would address the speculation any time soon, preferring to keep their relationship out of the tabloids. In the meantime, their social media posts are being flooded with questions about their rumoured split.

