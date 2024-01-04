Is Joe Jonas Dating Stormi Bree After Sophie Turner Split?

4 January 2024, 17:09

Stormi Bree was spotted with Joe Jonas boarding a private jet
Stormi Bree was spotted with Joe Jonas boarding a private jet. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Joe Jonas has reportedly moved on already with model Stormi Bree after splitting from wife Sophie Turner.





Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, may have moved on from their split already; Sophie’s reportedly dating Peregrine Pearson and Joe has been spotted with model Stormi Bree. They could just be friends, but here's what's sent the internet into overdrive...

In pictures obtained by TMZ Joe was pictured at the airport with Stormi, boarding his private jet, after reportedly seeing in the New Year in Los Cabos with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

It comes four months after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie – who he shares two kids with – after four years of marriage.

Here’s what we know so far about the dating rumours.

Stormi Bree is reportedly dating Joe Jonas
Stormi Bree is reportedly dating Joe Jonas. Picture: Getty

Is Joe Jonas dating Stormi Bree?

It looks like Joe could be dating model Stormi, but neither parties have confirmed their relationship just yet. They were spotted boarding his private jet together which was the first time they were spotted, however they don’t yet follow each other on social media.

If it’s early days between a potential new couple here they might simply be trying to keep a low profile. Joe was relatively private about his relationship and personal life with wife Sophie throughout their relationship and Stormi mostly kept her relationship with ex Lucky Blue out of the spotlight.

Joe Jonas rang in the New Year with his brothers before being spotted with Stormi
Joe Jonas rang in the New Year with his brothers before being spotted with Stormi. Picture: Getty

Stormi, 33, is from Tennessee and has a whopping one million followers on Instagram. She’s been a pageant queen in the past and was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2009 but these days she works as a model and also makes her own music.

Like Joe, Stormi’s also a parent and has a daughter named Gravity Blue who was born in 2017. Stormi shares her with ex-boyfriend Lucky Blue.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas before their split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split in September 2023. Picture: Getty

Sophie and Joe are now co-parenting their two daughters Willa and Delphine, dividing their time between Sophie’s hometown London and the US.

It’s not known how Joe and Sophie know each other but it could be that they run in similar circles. Vanessa Hudgens, who Joe may know from his Disney Channel days, commented on one of her recent Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Sophie was pictured kissing her new boyfriend Peregrine, aka Perry, in Paris in October before they were pictured again in December locking lips once more, this time in London.



