Who Is Laila Abdallah? Joe Jonas' Rumoured Girlfriend Revealed

11 June 2024, 14:53 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 15:04

It looks like Joe Jonas has a new girlfriend
It looks like Joe Jonas has a new girlfriend. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following his divorce from Sophie Turner and his split from Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas is rumoured to have a new girlfriend. Meet actress Laila Abdallah...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All eyes have been on Joe Jonas' love life following his divorce from Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, which he filed in September 2023.

For a while the Jonas Brothers singer was romantically linked to model Stormi Bree but now it looks like he's got a new lady on the scene.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail Joe was seen enjoying a sunny holiday in Greece with Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah. The pair were seen sharing hugs and dipping their toes in the Greek sea.

But is Laila his new girlfriend and who is she? Here's what we know.

Joe Jonas was holidaying in Greece
Joe Jonas was holidaying in Greece. Picture: Instagram

Does Joe Jonas have a new girlfriend?

Joe is now romantically linked to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, after pictures shared by MailOnline showed them on a cosy beach date.

The singer was topless while the gorgeous actress sported a blue one piece as they frolicked along the Athen's beach front.

Whilst they looked very much like a couple neither of them have confirmed that they're dating so it's all speculation for now.

However the pair not only follow each other on Instagram they have both posted pictures at the same location so they aren't hiding the fact that they're spending time together.

Laila Abdallah also shared pictures at the same holiday destination as Joe Jonas
Laila Abdallah also shared pictures at the same holiday destination as Joe Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Who is Laila Abdallah?

Laila is a 28-year-old Lebanese actress who lives in Kuwait, she started her career as a model but began landing acting roles in 2014.

The stunning actress has 5 million followers on her Instagram.

Like Joe, Laila has gone through a divorce as she was married to actor Abdallah Abbassi, but it was a short-lived marriage as they married in December 2017 and split in February 2018.

Laila and Joe were both at the One&Only Aesthesis Grand Opening Party in Athens, Greece but it's not yet known if they knew each other prior to the event.

Laila Abdallah has been romantically linked to Joe Jonas since June 2024
Laila Abdallah has been romantically linked to Joe Jonas since June 2024. Picture: Getty

