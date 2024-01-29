Sophie Turner And New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Just Went Insta' Official

29 January 2024, 15:08

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have gone Instagram official
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have gone Instagram official. Picture: Getty/Sophie Turner/Instagram
Sophie Turner has made her new relationship with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Instagram official four months after her split from Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonasdivorce is underway after the pop star filed to legally separate from his wife after four years of marriage and seven years together, but Sophie is showing no signs of heartbreak over on social media after confirming her new relationship.

On Monday Sophie made a milestone leap in her blossoming new romance with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, 29, by posting the first pictures of them together on Instagram to her 14.3 million followers.

After the new couple kicked off the New Year with a skiing holiday with their friends, Sophie took to the ‘gram to share some snaps from their break including a photo of Peregrine with his arm around her in a group photo.

The mum-of-two also included pictures from the slopes and an action shot from the dance floor as they partied in a bar.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson went skiing with their friends
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson went skiing with their friends. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

“Jägerbomb anyone?” Sophie captioned it.

Peregrine, who goes by Perry, is a British aristocrat who Sophie was first linked to in October in Paris and then again in London when they were pictured kissing.

They’ve been snapped on PDA-filled outings here and there ever since.

Sophie’s ex-husband Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September last year and as she moves on with the British businessman, Joe has too apparently found love elsewhere.

At the start of January the Jonas Brothers singer was photographed boarding a private jet in Cabo San Lucas with model Stormi Bree and the following day they were spotted in Aspen.

A source told Us Weekly at the time: “Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

Watch Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Vegas Wedding

While Stormi shared pictures from their skiing trip to her own Instagram, Joe chose not to document the holiday online.

However, his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra fuelled the relationship rumours when she posted and deleted a picture of herself and her husband Nick Jonas hanging with Joe and Stormi. She kept their faces out of view but eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognise Stormi’s hand tattoo.

