Sophie Turner Age And Net Worth Revealed

Sophie Turner has amassed a huge net worth at a young age. Picture: PA images

Sophie Turner has been in the spotlight since an early age due to her role on Game of Thrones and she's since gone on to star in huge movies and has welcome her first child with husband Joe Jonas. But what’s her age and net worth?

Sophie Turner has grown up in front of our very eyes thanks to her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

She’s now a mum, after welcoming her first child with husband Joe Jonas, who she gave an adorable name, and has gone on to star in films such as X-Men and Another Me.

Sophie Turner Dances To The Jonas Brothers As They Perform With Busted At The Summertime Ball

Sophie Turner's age and net worth revealed. Picture: PA images

But what’s her age and net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Sophie Turner’s age? How old is she?

Sophie Turner is 24 years old.

What is Sophie Turner’s net worth?

Sophie Turner is reportedly worth $8million.

What is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ combined net worth?

Sophie and Joe have a combined net worth of more than $30million, according to reports.

How much money did Sophie Turner get paid on Game of Thrones?

According to Variety, Sophie was paid $175,000 an episode to play Sansa Stark.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!