Jonas Brothers Push Back European Tour Dates To Autumn

10 April 2024, 17:25

Jonas Brothers have pushed their European tour dates back
Jonas Brothers have pushed their European tour dates back. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Jonas Brothers are pushing back their European tour dates due to other projects they have in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have announced their ongoing Jonas Brothers world tour won’t be coming to Europe this summer as planned.

Instead, the brothers will be coming to this side of the globe at the end of 2024.

While they didn’t share what their other work commitments were, they did confirm they’d give their fans more information soon.

In a video on Instagram Nick explained: “We have shifted the European dates to later this year but that’s only because we’ve got some exciting projects we’re very excited to share with you at a later point.

Jonas Brothers have postponed their European tour dates
Jonas Brothers have postponed their European tour dates. Picture: Getty

“European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue and we’re so excited for these shows later this year in the fall.”

Kevin added: “So make sure to hold on to your tickets, we’ll have more information to share soon but we can’t wait to see you.”

Joe promised: “We’ll see you soon!”

Jonas Brothers have other projects they're working on this summer
Jonas Brothers have other projects they're working on this summer. Picture: Getty

Nick added: “The link below has more info. Thank you for all your love and support over all the years and we’ll get you more info very soon.”

The trio were due to perform in London in just a couple of months in June at Wembley Stadium.

On their website it states the updated dates revealing they’ll hit the UK and Europe in September.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's Solo Music: Release Date, Collaborations And More
Unpacking a The Tortured Poets Department theories

Every Theory About Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Explained

Zayn Malik has revealed more insight in fourth solo album

Zayn Malik’s Album 'Room Under The Stairs': All The Info From Release Date To Track List

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album And Going On Tour In 2024?

Here's what to expect on Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella setlist

What's On Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Setlist?

Hot On Capital

Where does Harry Styles live?

Where Did Harry Styles Grow Up And Where Does He Live Now?

Beyonce with husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy at the Grammys

How Many Children Does Beyoncé Have? Names, Ages And Everything You Need To Know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since summer 2023

Travis Kelce Admits He And Taylor Swift Are 'Having A Blast'

The lowdown on Challengers starring Zendaya

What You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Tennis Movie ‘Challengers’

Olivia Rodrigo's signature footwear are a pair of Doc Martens

What To Wear To An Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Best Outfit Inspo

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for seven years

Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline: From First Baby To Getting Engaged

Little Mix

Zendaya speaks about wanting a family in the future

Zendaya Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Having Kids

Maya Jama is in the running for the next Bond movie

Maya Jama Could Be The Next Bond Girl And We'd Love To See It

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

TV & Film

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa were one of the first couples to marry on MAFS Australia 2024.

Are Sara Mesa And Tim Calwell From MAFS Australia 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch