Jonas Brothers Push Back European Tour Dates To Autumn

Jonas Brothers have pushed their European tour dates back. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Jonas Brothers are pushing back their European tour dates due to other projects they have in the works.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have announced their ongoing Jonas Brothers world tour won’t be coming to Europe this summer as planned.

Instead, the brothers will be coming to this side of the globe at the end of 2024.

While they didn’t share what their other work commitments were, they did confirm they’d give their fans more information soon.

In a video on Instagram Nick explained: “We have shifted the European dates to later this year but that’s only because we’ve got some exciting projects we’re very excited to share with you at a later point.

Jonas Brothers have postponed their European tour dates. Picture: Getty

“European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you, it’s been long overdue and we’re so excited for these shows later this year in the fall.”

Kevin added: “So make sure to hold on to your tickets, we’ll have more information to share soon but we can’t wait to see you.”

Joe promised: “We’ll see you soon!”

Jonas Brothers have other projects they're working on this summer. Picture: Getty

Nick added: “The link below has more info. Thank you for all your love and support over all the years and we’ll get you more info very soon.”

The trio were due to perform in London in just a couple of months in June at Wembley Stadium.

On their website it states the updated dates revealing they’ll hit the UK and Europe in September.

