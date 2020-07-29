All The Jonas Brothers’ Kids: From Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Baby Girl To Kevin Jonas’ Daughters

29 July 2020, 12:20 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 12:29

The Jonas Brothers have three children between them
The Jonas Brothers have three children between them. Picture: PA/Instagram

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have just welcomed their baby girl into the world and here’s a look at all the Jonas Brothers’ children.

The Jonas Brothers were such a huge part of our childhood that we can hardly believe they’re growing up with kids of their own!

Joe Jonas and his Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner have just welcomed their baby girl after a very low-key pregnancy.

Sophie Turner Baby Name: The Touching Meaning Behind Sophie And Joe Jonas’ Daughter’s Name

But how many children do the 'Sucker' hitmakers Kevin, Joe and Nick have between them?

Here are all of the Jonas Brothers’ babies revealed.

Kevin & Danielle Jonas - Alena (6) and Valentina (3)

Kevin and his wife Danielle have two adorable daughters; six-year-old Alena and three-year-old Valentina.

The couple has been together for the longest out of the JoBro’s romances, as they were childhood sweethearts!

Kevin shared the cutest video with his eldest daughter, Alena, in March this year, of her not quite getting a Camp Rock reference he joked about and we can’t wait for the day they realise how iconic her dad and uncles are!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner - Willa (Newborn)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a baby girl named Willa
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a baby girl named Willa. Picture: PA

Joe and Sophie reportedly welcomed their baby girl on July 22, with Entertainment Tonight revealing they were ‘over the moon’.

A source said: "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition.

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.

"With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

The couple is yet to confirm the news themselves but we can’t wait to see the first picture of Willa!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is an uncle to Joe and Kevin's kids
Nick Jonas is an uncle to Joe and Kevin's kids. Picture: PA

Nick and Priyanka are still settling into married life so they don’t have any kids just yet!

However, they’re definitely planning on starting a family someday, as the actress revealed in an interview with Vogue India, in September 2019, that it’s on the cards.

Priyanka said: “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.

“For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."

