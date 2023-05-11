WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

11 May 2023, 13:05 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 16:42

Jonas Brothers react to 'Burnin' Up' music video 15 years later!

By Kathryn Knight

We hit the Jonas Brothers right in the nostalgia when they stopped by Capital HQ.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas popped in for a visit ahead of their new album, 'The Album’s', release and as they promoted their new music, like absolute bop ‘Waffle House’, we thought it was only right to take a trip down memory lane.

Rewinding back to the Disney days, we got the Jonas Brothers to re-watch their ‘Burnin Up’ music video which was inspired by a bunch of iconic movies and, momentarily, starred the one and only Selena Gomez.

During the look-back, Nick admitted he’d forgotten how the music video ended up with Big Rob stealing the show.

Watch more videos like this on Global Player.

The Jonas Brothers reflected on their 'Burnin' Up' music video
The Jonas Brothers reflected on their 'Burnin' Up' music video. Picture: Global
The Jonas Brothers stopped into Capital HQ before ahead of their sixth album's release
The Jonas Brothers stopped into Capital HQ before ahead of their sixth album's release. Picture: Global

Joe: “Big Rob is incredible, we love the guy. He hopped on, honestly, just for fun – some of the best stuff happens for fun – and we were like, ‘it kinda slaps so we should leave it on there,’ so we did!”

After delving back into the archives, Nick said he loved the brief revisit to the past.

Watch more videos like this on Global Player

He said: “I actually loved this video, we should react to us reacting.”

And Joe agreed: “We’ll be back in 15 years.”

The Jonas Brothers' sixth album ‘The Album’ comes out on 12th May and features songs like ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Wings’.

It comes just a few weeks before they return to the Summertime Ball stage on 11th June!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Are we in a rom-com renaissance?

Are Rom-Coms Finally Making A Comeback?

Features

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating? Get To Know G Flip

TV & Film

Chrishell Stause and G Flip tied the knot

Chrishell Stause Has Married G Flip After A Year Together

Ed Sheeran has songwriting credits on an array of stars' tracks

15 Songs You Didn’t Realise Ed Sheeran Actually Wrote

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song...

Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star