WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Jonas Brothers react to 'Burnin' Up' music video 15 years later!

By Kathryn Knight

We hit the Jonas Brothers right in the nostalgia when they stopped by Capital HQ.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas popped in for a visit ahead of their new album, 'The Album’s', release and as they promoted their new music, like absolute bop ‘Waffle House’, we thought it was only right to take a trip down memory lane.

Rewinding back to the Disney days, we got the Jonas Brothers to re-watch their ‘Burnin Up’ music video which was inspired by a bunch of iconic movies and, momentarily, starred the one and only Selena Gomez.

During the look-back, Nick admitted he’d forgotten how the music video ended up with Big Rob stealing the show.

Watch more videos like this on Global Player.

The Jonas Brothers reflected on their 'Burnin' Up' music video. Picture: Global

The Jonas Brothers stopped into Capital HQ before ahead of their sixth album's release. Picture: Global

Joe: “Big Rob is incredible, we love the guy. He hopped on, honestly, just for fun – some of the best stuff happens for fun – and we were like, ‘it kinda slaps so we should leave it on there,’ so we did!”

After delving back into the archives, Nick said he loved the brief revisit to the past.

Watch more videos like this on Global Player

He said: “I actually loved this video, we should react to us reacting.”

And Joe agreed: “We’ll be back in 15 years.”

The Jonas Brothers' sixth album ‘The Album’ comes out on 12th May and features songs like ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Wings’.

It comes just a few weeks before they return to the Summertime Ball stage on 11th June!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital