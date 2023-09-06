Why Have Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Split?

6 September 2023, 10:16

Jonas Brothers Party On Boat With Their Wives

By Kathryn Knight

News of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce has shocked the celebrity world.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially splitting up, after four years of marriage and two daughters together. TMZ reported on 5th September Joe filed for divorce, requesting joint custody for their children.

Fans of the couple are heartbroken over the news and are keen to know more about what happened in the breakdown of their marriage, but Sophie and Joe are notoriously private and are unlikely to address their breakup in public anytime soon.

The news comes as a shock to fans of the celebrity pair, as Sophie posted a cute post in tribute to her husband just weeks prior to the divorce news, sharing a photo of her kissing his hand after the Jonas Brothers’ concert in New York on 14th August.

But why have Sophie and Joe split, do they have a prenup and how much are they each worth? Here’s what’s been publicised so far.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

Why have Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split?

Joe and Sophie split up due to their marriage getting to a place beyond repair. In their divorce papers Joe apparently cited their marriage as ‘irretrievably broken’.

TMZ reported earlier in September the couple had been ‘having issues’ for around six months, but didn’t detail what those issues were.

After reports emerged speculating they were on the verge of a split, Joe only fuelled the rumours of a breakup by being pictured without his wedding ring. However, he was seen wearing it at his Austin concert the weekend the news emerged.

Do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a prenup?

Joe and Sophie are said to have ‘an ironclad prenup’ which he reportedly asked the court to uphold when filing their divorce papers.

A prenup is an agreement made by two people before they marry detailing the ownership of their respective assets should they separate.

The Jonas Brothers singer is said to be being represented by Thomas Sasser, the same divorce lawyer who represented Tiger Woods.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split after four years of marriage
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split after four years of marriage. Picture: Getty

What is Joe Jonas’ net worth?

Joe is worth around $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to fame on the Disney Channel as part of the Jonas Brothers, going on to become an international pop star alongside his brothers.

The boys have released six albums and are currently on their world tour, 'Five Albums. One Night', which is their 12th international tour.

What is Sophie Turner’s net worth?

Sophie is said to have a net worth of $12 million after becoming a household name on Game of Thrones when she was just 15 years old. In 2016 she featured in X-Men: Apocalypse as Jean Grey. She’s also starred in TV series The Staircase and stars in TV drama Joan, which will air on ITV.

Sophie branched out into brand endorsements alongside her acting career, working with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.

