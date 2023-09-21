Why Is Sophie Turner 'Suing' Joe Jonas?

21 September 2023, 16:36

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk Taylor Swift albums on Instagram live

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The latest development in the breakdown of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s marriage is that she’s reportedly suing him.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ split at the start of September shook fans of the celebrity couple after they married in a fairytale wedding in 2019 and went on to have two daughters.

Fast forward four years and Sophie and Joe have officially split, a breakup which seemed to come out of the blue for the couple who would frequently show support for one another on social media.

Sophie is now said to be suing Joe in order for him to return their kids to England after they reportedly decided it would be their ‘forever home’ for the sake of their children, who are three and one years old.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage after two years together
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage after two years together. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Why is Sophie Turner suing Joe Jonas?

Sophie is reportedly suing ex-husband Joe for the return of their two daughters to England, which is where they apparently decided would be the place they settled for good as they search for schools for their first daughter.

According to Page Six Sophie filed the lawsuit in Manhattan on 20th September requesting to secure ‘the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongly retained.’

In the documents, Sophie claims she and Joe agreed over Christmas last year that England would be their ‘forever home’ and that they would start to look for schools for daughter Willa.

The documents reportedly state ‘the parties were both excited for the family’s move to England.’

Joe has been taking the kids on the road as he and his brothers continue the Jonas Brothers tour, after the couple decided he would have more free periods of the day than she did. Sophie has been filming ITV drama Joan in the UK.

Taking the girls on tour was reportedly a ‘temporary arrangement’.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married for four years
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married for four years. Picture: Getty

Why have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split?

Joe and Sophie’s split ‘happened very suddenly’ following an argument on 15th August according to documents obtained by Page Six.

The ‘Waffle House’ singer filed for divorce on 1st September, which Sophie’s lawsuit claims she only found out about through the media.

The reason behind their split is not publicly known.

Who are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ children?

Joe and Sophie have two daughters together. Their first, Willa, was born in July 2020 a year after they got married and their second, whose name the couple haven’t shared, was born in July 2022.

They kept both pregnancies mostly out of the limelight, only confirming their baby news the first time after Willa was born. Sophie later had a small ‘W’ tattooed on her wrist dedicated to her daughter.

