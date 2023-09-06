Read Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Joint Statement Confirming Their Split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage after two years together. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Read Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split statement in full.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have issued a statement confirming they’re getting a divorce and insisting things have ended ‘amicably’.

It was revealed on 5th September Joe had filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage, requesting joint custody of their two daughters.

The following day, the couple issued a joint statement on Instagram, keeping comments switched off for their respective posts.

Read Joe and Sophie’s joint statement here:

After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is an untied decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children. - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a statement after he filed for divorce. Picture: Getty

Joe and Sophie have two daughters together, Willa, aged three, and another who is one years old whose name they're yet to confirm.

The day before their divorce was revealed, Joe posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing for the camera with his wedding ring on his finger in full view.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Fans thought the pic was to silence the divorce speculation, however the Jonas Brothers singer has now confirmed otherwise.

Sophie also shared the statement to her own Instagram profile. Both had comments turned off.

It’s her first post since 14th August, which was a sweet picture of herself kissing Joe on the hand on the night he and his brothers performed in New York.

The reason behind the couple’s split is not publicly known, but Joe reportedly cited their relationship as ‘irretrievably broken’ when filing their divorce papers.

The couple apparently have an ironclad prenup and have requested joint custody of their two kids.

Joe and Sophie married in 2019, firstly in a spontaneous Vegas ceremony with a star-studded guest list before flying to France in June for a whole weekend of marital celebrations.

They had their first daughter in July 2020 and their second in July 2022. Earlier this year Joe hit the road with his brothers for their 'One Night. Five Albums' tour. Meanwhile, Sophie has been filming for ITV drama Joan.

