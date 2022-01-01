Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, works with small and local charities across the UK, improving people’s lives.



This year alone, Make Some Noise is supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic abuse helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.



Small charities find it hard to get heard, so Capital joins Heart, Capital XTRA, Radio X, Classic FM, Smooth, Gold and LBC to give them a voice.



There are many ways you can get involved too! You could shop on our online store, raise money by running, cycling or gaming, or you could donate and make a difference.



Visit our charity website http://www.makesomenoise.com