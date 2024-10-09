Jordan North taking on All-Day Breakfast for Global's Make Some Noise Day

Capital's All-Day Breakfast is happening on Global's Make Some Noise Day.

Capital Breakfast's Jordan North will be on for Capital's All-Day Breakfast on Friday 11th October, where some of his mates from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will be setting a number of challenges to help raise money for our official charity.

For every challenge he completes our All-Day-Breakfast partners, Quaker Oats, will be donating to Global's Make Some Noise.

If you want to get in on the action, here's the schedule for GMSN Day:

6am - 10am, Capital Breakfast with Jordan, Chris and Sian

10am - 1pm, Kemi Rodgers and Jordan

1pm - 4pm, Aimee Vivian and Jordan

4pm - 7pm, Will Manning and Jordan

7pm - 10pm, Capital Weekender with Kem Cetinay

Capital’s Official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, changes lives across the UK. Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

The difference your money could make...

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

TEXT DONATE

To donate £10, £20 OR £30 Text Capital10, Capital20 or Capital30 TO 70766

Standard network charges may apply. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.comTs&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Fuelled by Quaker Oats.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

