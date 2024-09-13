Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News
Uglies is the first in a four-part book series but will Netflix adapt the sequels Pretties, Specials and Extras into movies?

Make me pretty! Uglies is finally out on Netflix and the ending has left fans asking the same question: Will there be a sequel?

Fans of the Uglies books will already know that Scott Westerfeld wrote four beloved Uglies novels back in the 2000s. Uglies is set in a dystopian future where everyone is an "ugly" until they get surgery on their 16th birthday to become a "pretty". In the first book, Tally Youngblood (Joey King) discovers the truth behind the "pretty" procedures and her entire life changes.

Just like the book, Netflix's Uglies ends with a huge cliffhanger and people are desperate to know what happens next. So will Netflix be adapting Pretties into Uglies 2? And what about the rest of the Scott Westerfeld books? Here's everything Netflix have revealed so far about a Pretties adaptation including a release date, cast, trailer, plot, news and more.

Will there be a Pretties movie?

Joey King pitched Uglies to Netflix when she was 17

Will there be an Uglies sequel?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal if they intend to make a second Uglies film. However, Joey King has teased in a Screen Rant interview that there may be more movies. She said: "There's more books. I'm not saying much right now. We're really excited for people to see this one, and we're excited for the future of these characters and to see what people enjoy."

Whether or not Pretties gets adapted into a film likely depends on how popular the first movie is. So make sure to watch it and tell all of your friends if you want to see Uglies 2!

When does Uglies 2 come out?

Until Netflix officially announce that they are adapting Pretties into a film, we won't know anything about an Uglies 2 release date. The first Uglies movie was filmed at the end of 2021 with some reshoots in 2024. Depending on filming schedules, it could take multiple years before Pretties comes out. 2025 seems unlikely, but 2026 could be on the cards if it gets the green light.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Netflix reveal more.

Will there be a Pretties movie?
Will there be a Pretties movie? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Uglies 2 cast?

Based on how Uglies ends and the plot of the Pretties book, it seems likely that most of the Uglies cast would return for the sequel. All of the characters below appear in Pretties.

  • Joey King - Tally
  • Keith Powers - David
  • Brianne Tju - Shay
  • Laverne Cox - Dr. Cable
  • Jan Luis Castellanos - Croy
  • Charmin Lee - Maddy

Unfortunately, Jay DeVon Johnson will not be back as David's dad Az in Uglies 2 because Peris killed him under Dr. Cable's orders in Uglies.

Will Chase Stokes be in Uglies 2?

At the end of the Uglies movie, Chase Stokes' character Peris falls from a great height and we don't see whether he died or not. Peris' fall in Uglies doesn't actually appear in the books but Peris is still alive in Pretties so we imagine that he'll still be alive in Uglies 2 if Chase Stokes signs on for a sequel.

Will Chase Stokes be in Uglies 2?
Will Chase Stokes be in Uglies 2? Picture: Netflix / Alamy

What happens in Uglies 2?

If Uglies 2 follows the same plot as Pretties, it'll pick up right where the film leaves off. Maddy has created a cure for pretties but, as Shay refused to take it, Tally volunteered to become a pretty so they can use Maddy's cure on her. Pretties starts with Tally living her new life as a Pretty before the Smokeys track her down and test the cure on her.

However, Tally quickly becomes involved in a pretties clique called the "Crims" and a new love interest called Zane enters the mix. As a result, not only are Tally's plans put into question but so is her love life.

Is there an Uglies 2 trailer?

As it stands, there's no trailers or promotional material for an Uglies sequel. We'll update you if and when there is.

