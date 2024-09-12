When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online. Picture: Warner Bros / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Will Beetlejuice 2 be on Netflix, Prime or Max? Heres when and where you can watch the sequel in your own home.

We all know you can't say his name more than three times but what about watching Beetlejuice Beetlejuice three times? And now that the sequel is in cinemas how long do fans have to wait to stream Beetlejuice 2 online? Here's what we know so far.

You don't have to be a Tim Burton head to know that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the must-see movies of 2024. Starring original Beetlejuice cast members Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton, the movie explores how the Deetz family react to the death of Lydia's father Charles and we're also introduced to Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega).

Just like the original, Beetlejuice 2 is full of whimsy, charm and humour but how can you watch it on streaming? When does it come out on VOD? And will it be available to watch on Netflix, Prime or Max? Scroll down to find out all the details.

When will Beetlejuice 2 be on Max?

Given that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, it will eventually be added to Max in the US for its official streaming release. No date has been announced as of yet but past Warner Bros. films like Furiosa and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have all been added around three months after they originally came out in cinemas.

Taking this into consideration, it's possible that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be on Max as soon as December just in time for the holidays. However, depending on how long the movie remains in cinemas it could be added to the streaming service sooner or later.

As for the UK, Max isn't available her for the time being which means that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely drop on NOW and Sky Cinema. No dates have been announced as of yet.

In terms of hit services like Netflix and Prime, it's unlikely to be added to those platforms for now but it could end up on either of them in the future.

Will Beetlejuice 2 be on Netflix, Prime or Max? Picture: Warner Bros / Alamy

When will Beetlejuice 2 be available to buy on VOD?

As for Video-On-Demand, you can always buy or rent films to watch pretty soon after they come out in cinemas. It's never exact but Warner Bros. usually wait around 45 days after a cinema debut before making their films available to buy.

With this in mind, you will likely be able to purchase Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at some point in October on all the usual VOD platforms including Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV.

For the time being if you want to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, you'll have to head out to a cinema to watch it.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we have an official streaming and VOD release date.

