Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday cello teacher told her to approach everything like a white man when she was doubting herself.

Want to know the secret to Jenna Ortega's success? She says the key is having "the confidence of the average white man".

If you've watched Wednesday on Netflix, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Jenna Ortega is a professionally trained cellist. However, she only learned how to play the cello shortly before filming season 1. Speaking to Wired, Jenna said: "I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting [the show]. I probably couldn't play too well now."

Now, Jenna has revealed that she was really "nervous" to get it right but one piece of advice changed her entire outlook.

Jenna Ortega discusses Wednesday season 2 theories

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jenna said: "The show that I do right now I have to play the cello, and I don’t play the cello. I want it to look real so that cellists don’t look at it and call me mean names. My teacher told me that as long as I looked confident in my movements and I was strong and stoic and, you know, fully embodied the character that it would be fine."

Revealing the amazing advice her teacher gave her, Jenna said: "She told me that I just needed to approach everything I do in life with the confidence of the average white man and that changed my life. I feel better." And I oop.

Jenna doing two months of cello lessons to make sure that she gave an accurate portrayal of a cellist in a TV show where playing the cello isn't even a central part of her storyline? You're doing amazing sweetie!

Speaking about her interview with Vanity Fair, Jenna added: "I was nervous even to do this [interview] because I ramble like crazy Like what am I going to talk about this whole time? Then I just remembered: ‘How would an average white man do this?’ And he probably would’ve shown up with mismatched socks."

Skskkkkkkk.

