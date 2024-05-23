Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Filmed "Multiple" Versions Of Carriage Scene

23 May 2024, 14:26

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton filmed "multiple versions" of Bridgerton&squot;s carriage scene
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton filmed "multiple versions" of Bridgerton's carriage scene. Picture: Getty, Netflix
Bridgerton's carriage scene? Can't stop talking about it, can't stop thinking about! Nicola Couglan and Luke Newton really slayed that one!

The co-stars, who portray season 3's leads Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, have spoken at length about how important it was for them to get that all important book scene right for fans. While the scene has understandably sent fans into a meltdown, it's a really pivotal and beautiful moment in Pen and Colin's relationship.

In order to capture everything they needed to bring the scene to life on-screen, Nicola and Luke have explained that they actually shot the whole thing multiple times. Yes, there's several different versions of the carriage scene, and I bet you now wanna know what happened in each one, don't ya?

Bridgerton&squot;s carriage scene was filmed "multiple times"
Bridgerton's carriage scene was filmed "multiple times". Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Shondaland, Nicola and Luke were asked whether they managed to film the scene all in one take, or if it was filmed a couple of times. Turns out, they actually shot several different versions of it.

"We did so many versions of that scene," Nicola answered, before Luke added: "We did so many of that one scene in particular because Andrew Ahn, our director, wanted us to do multiple versions. We played it so many different ways, which made it nice to watch it back and see the final editing to find out which take they went with."

Nicola continued: "We had a great director and editor combo. Sometimes, you watch stuff back, and it feels like it’s been Frankensteined. Because it’s wonderful as an actor to have a director who is willing to let you try it this way and that way, but there can be an element of fear wondering how it will come together in the edit."

"But with this, watching it back, it just flows so well."

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Elaborating on the process of filming the scene, Nicola and Luke also spoke about how they were told to "calm down" during certain takes.

"They explained that Penelope hasn’t kissed anyone before. Also, what we learned, and it was quite funny, is that sometimes what feels good for kissing in real life doesn’t look as good on-screen! So, we were smushing our faces together, and they were like, 'No, pull back a little bit, and then it will look prettier,'" she added.

Explaining why they decided to go full throttle on the Polin kiss at first, Luke continued: "We thought it would play that there’s been this tension building up, but they told us it looked a lot better on-screen when we pulled back."

Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans, it looks like everyone absolutely nailed it!

