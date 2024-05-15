Inside Luke Newton’s Hunky Transformation As Colin In Bridgerton Season 3

Luke Newton's character Colin had a 'hunky' transformation for season 3 of Bridgerton. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Capital Buzz

Bridgerton made sure Luke Newton’s character Colin returned with a next level swagger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With every new Bridgerton season comes a glow-up for the central characters and this time around Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, has been given a hunky makeover with the help of wardrobe adjustments, hairstyle changes and a new sense of swagger.

Season three of the Netflix hit sees the love story unfold between Colin and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, so the team began work on Colin’s transformation as soon as season two wrapped.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has explained it was more about changing Colin’s inner confidence before they made surface level changes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jess explained: “We really focused on story and character, glow-up wise. It was definitely about Colin returning with a new sense of confidence, a new sense of swagger."

Luke Newton takes the leading role in Bridgerton season 3 as Colin. Picture: Getty

Luke worked closely with the makeup and wardrobe departments to ensure Colin was completely transformed into Bridgerton season three’s heartthrob, taking inspiration from Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) look in season two.

"At the wrap party for season 2, [the head of our] hair and makeup department came up to me and said, 'Right, you're next. Grow your hair, grow the sideburns, whatever you think is right, and we'll see you for your first meeting in a few months,'" Luke recalled.

"I did all that and I had these visions of long, windswept hair. I wanted the sideburns because I loved Anthony's in season 2. He had this clean cut, and it made me feel like he'd grown up a little bit."

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are season three of Bridgerton's leading stars. Picture: Getty

He also got involved in perfecting Colin’s more mature wardrobe: "I would go in and we wanted to create a wardrobe for Colin. Rather than a waistcoat and a coat for this scene and a pair of boots for this scene, it was like, 'Let's set a wardrobe, and we can pick and choose on the day for the scene what's appropriate, whether we have no tie, your shirt is open and loose or whether we need a tie.’”

Cleverly, the costume department gave him a darker colour palette for his wardrobe, moving away from the boyish blues we saw in seasons one and two.

"There weren't any specific asks," Jess said of the instructions from the writer's room to the creative departments. "The men's wardrobe team came with a vision. They came with a vision that was basically 'Pirate Colin,' as the internet has dubbed him. It was mostly about taking him out of the pastels and into a darker color palette that symbolised what we as writers had set up."

Luke Newton's character Colin had a 'hunky' transformation for season 3 of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

The new outfits and styling made it easier for Luke to channel Colin’s newfound sense of self. "It really helped me rock up on set and feel like this brand-new version of this character," he explains. "I'd done all my prep in terms of what I think he'd been up to and the experiences that he had, and having a sense of a physical transformation when he's come back."

He went on: “I wanted him to feel like a man when he returned. It's like when young lads go away for the summer, then they come back to school and they've suddenly got a beard and they've got this low voice and you're like, 'What happened to you?'"

Luke added that Colin finding his feet in society helped him get to grips with becoming the show’s lead, adding that there were ‘parallels’ between what he was experiencing and what his character was experiencing.

Bridgerton season 3 Part 1 is available on Netflix from 16th May, and Part 2 will be released on 13th June.

Bridgerton's Luke Newton was inspired by Jonathan Bailey's season 2 sideburns. Picture: Netflix

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'