The lowdown on Ashley Park from Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Ashley Park, who is the actress who plays Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris, has become a Netflix fave – but who is the actress away from the show?

Ashley, who just so happens to be BFFs with Florence Pugh, is best known for playing Mindy Chen in Emily In Paris - AKA Emily’s best friend.

She even lives with Emily and has a main storyline in the series after going from being a nanny to a singer – and yes that really is her singing!

Outside of the show, Ashley has garnered a fan base of her own and even made a cameo in Only Murders last year. Before season four of Emily in Paris came out on Netflix, the actress revealed she was struck down with sepsis at the start of the year, meaning filming the show was all the more emotional for her as she recovered from her health battle.

She was supported through the ordeal with her boyfriend Paul Forman, who she’s been in a relationship with for around two years – but we’ve got more on that below.

Get to know Ashley, who plays Mindy on Emily in Paris, here.

Mindy (Ashley Park) in Emily in Paris series 4. Picture: Netflix

How old is Ashley Park?

Ashley is 33 years old, her birthday is 6th June 1991, making her star sign a Gemini, who are known for being versatile, adaptable and curious individuals.

Ashley Park and boyfriend Paul Forman both star on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Ashley Park, did she have leukaemia?

Ashley has battled with leukaemia and sepsis in the past. In an interview earlier this year she opened up about her health battles, revealing she was diagnose with blood cancer as a teenager.

Speaking on the My First Time podcast, she said at 15 years old she spent eight months in hospital after a school nurse advised her to seek immediate treatment in ER when she complained of having low energy, bruises and weight loss.

She recalled: “Once I left hospital I decided, ‘I don’t want this to define me, and one day I will have long hair again and people will have no idea’. But it is something that has defined me, despite me not wanting it to. I had the adult form of leukaemia, which is more intense and spreads faster. But I see it as a blessing because, instead of a three-year treatment protocol, it was really vigorous.”

After surviving cancer her parents encouraged her to ‘do whatever you want’ as she dreamed of a career in theatre.

She suffered another setback at the start of this year however when tonsillitis spiralled into sepsis while on holiday with boyfriend Paul Forman, who plays Nicolas on Emily in Paris.

She spent the first few weeks of 2024 recovering in hospital in Dubai, with Paul by her side.

Ashley Park worked alongside Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Instagram

Ashley Park's TV shows and other roles

Ashley is known best for Emily in Paris where she plays Mindy but she also has some pretty big titles to her name.

Her role in Only Murders in the Building in 2023 saw her as a young actor in Oliver's play, who appears to have had a positive relationship with the lead star Ben before he fell victim to a murder.

Before her roles in Only Murders in the Building and Emily In Paris, Ashley had a recurring role as Ashley in series Girls5eva and even starred as Gretchen Weiners in the Mean Girls musical from 2018-2019.

She also stars as one of the main roles, Audrey Sullivan, in comedy flick Joyride, which came out last year.

Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Is Ashley Park in a relationship?

Yes! Ashley has been in a relationship with Emily in Paris co-star Paul, who plays her on-screen beau Nicolas, since 2023.

Relationship rumours began in October 2023, and the happy couple is still together and very much in love.

It wasn’t until January 2024 they confirmed they were a couple, when Ashley thanked Paul for staying by her side while she was treated for sepsis in hospital.

She wrote on Instagram: “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

