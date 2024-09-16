Ashley Park Shares Emotional Final Scene BTS Of 'Emily In Paris' After Overcoming Health Battle

Ashley Park was comforted by her co-stars after she finished filming Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix/Ashley Park/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who plays Mindy on the Netflix show, has opened up on how emotional she felt filming her last scene in season 4.

Mindy actress Ashley Park faced a difficult battle with her at health at the start of this year, when she was hospitalised with sepsis after falling ill while on holiday with boyfriend Paul Forman, who plays Nicolas on the show.

She recovered in time to film Emily in Paris season 4, which saw the cast fly to Rome and saw Emily strike up a new relationship in the form of Italian businessman Marcello.

As they wrapped on filming, Ashley was overcome with emotion after her character Mindy sings an original song about finding ‘beauty in the ruins’, which Ashley said she ‘felt so deeply’ given what she’d recently been thorough at the time.

And in an emotional new video, Ashley shared a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from her last day filming season four, showing her co-stars including Lily Collins and boyfriend Paul hugging her and giving her flowers after she finished her beautiful performance.

Ashley Park thanked her co-stars after she wrapped on filming Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

She opened the video: “Last day of season four, and we’re singing an original song, baby!”

In the caption, shared on Instagram, Ashley wrote: “This scene from our final episode of #emilyinparis season 4 was the last scene I shot to wrap filming. The emotion you hear in my voice was the raw and powerful kind of catharsis that @freddywexler gifted to me by writing this original song for Mindy to sing…

“It’s a rare and special thing that my character’s words so closely echo what i felt so deeply at the time as a human who had been through one of the most challenging points of my life.”

Ashley thanked the crew on set for capturing how she felt in the moment, surrounded by her co-stars for support.

She continued: “Thank you @addi.oconnor for capturing the love that I felt surrounded by bts during this scene that was beautifully shot by @andymanf. it meant everything to end on singing this anthem about the highs and lows of life, and finding beauty in everything life throws your way. I’ll never forget this beautiful night by a fountain in rome, with my champion soulsister @lilyjcollins and heroes @_carolenicolas_ @parizhair @peforman @nikkiwarshaw @sjoelbrown @i_jarre @marylin.fitoussi @grossslant by my side.”

Ashley Park and boyfriend Paul Forman both star on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Her followers were quick to reply admitting the song had left them just as emotional.

Ashley was hospitalised with sepsis at the start of 2024 after falling ill while on holiday with boyfriend Paul.

At the time, she shared pictures on social media from her time in hospital, after she was taken to Dubai to be treated.

She went into ‘critical septic shock' that 'infected her organs’. She told fans on Instagram: “What started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Ashley Park shows last day of filming for Season 4 of Emily in Paris

Ashley’s boyfriend Paul was by her bedside throughout the ordeal, which happened thousands of miles away from their friends and family.

She said in January of boyfriend Paul: “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.”

