Does Emily End Up With Gabriel In Season 4 Of Emily In Paris?

16 September 2024, 16:02

Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 dropped on the 12th of September
Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 dropped on the 12th of September. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Emily in Paris season four has left fans desperate to know, who does Emily end up with? Gabriel or Marcello?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season 4 was split into two parts with the second half released on the 12th of September 2024. Since then fans have been desperate to understand what the open ending meant for Lily Collin’s character, Emily.

Between the gorgeous filming locations, the incredible cast and the heartbreaking health issues that happened behind the scenes, this season has had viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Despite Emily switching partners this season, fans weren’t quite ready to let go of Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, just yet but what does that mean for Eugenio Francheschini’s character Marcello?

The season-ending left fans questioning, who does Emily end up with at the end of season four? Marcello or Gabriel?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4
Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4. Picture: Netflix

Does Emily end up with Gabriel in Season 4 of Emily In Paris?

No, unfortunately by the end of season 4, Emily doesn’t end up with Gabriel which may come as a shock for those who only just started watching part two of the series, considering it began with the couple finally giving their relationship a chance.

However, things quickly fell apart for the two of them after Emily found it difficult to adjust to the presence of Gabriel’s pregnant ex Camille.

In a shocking plot twist, Gabriel found out that Camille faked her pregnancy but it was all a little too late. Emily had already moved on and she had started getting to know Marcello after meeting him on her trip to Rome.

Things with Marcello weren’t entirely smooth sailing though, after Sylvie’s actions caused the Italian to become suspicious of Emily’s intentions with him.

Emily will return to Rome in season 5 of Emily in Paris
Emily will return to Rome in season 5 of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

But ultimately, through some good old-fashioned romancing, Emily managed to patch things up with him.

After a season of promising to put her job on the back burner as she reprioritised her life, it seems both love and career are drew Emily to Rome.

The season ended with Emily in Rome as she worked on her relationship with Marcello and simultaneously we saw Gabriel realise that he needed to fight for his relationship with Emily, so he jumped on a plane and flew to Italy.

So while Emily is not with Gabriel at the end of season four, it seems like season five, which will be set in Rome, will have him back in the picture, ready to fight for Emily.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Bridgerton season 4 cast list appears to confirm three character departures

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List Appears To Hint At Three Character Departures

Is Lucas Bravo married?

Is Lucas Bravo From Emily In Paris Married? Inside 'Gabriel's' IRL Love Life

Inside Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter's friendship

Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024

Meet The Cast Of Married At First Sight UK 2024 - All The MAFS Brides & Grooms

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

Emily in Paris will return to Rome for season 5

Will Emily In Paris Season 5 See Emily In Rome? Show's Creator Confirms Next Location

Emma Hernan sets record straight after Nicole Young's 'Married Man' rumour

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Reveals Truth Behind 'Affair With Married Man' Rumour

Selling Sunset

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4

Where Was Emily In Paris Filmed In Season 4? All The Beautiful New Locations

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in 2021

Who Is Lily Collins’ Husband, Charlie McDowell? Age, Marriage And Famous Relatives

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits