Does Emily End Up With Gabriel In Season 4 Of Emily In Paris?

Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 dropped on the 12th of September. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Emily in Paris season four has left fans desperate to know, who does Emily end up with? Gabriel or Marcello?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season 4 was split into two parts with the second half released on the 12th of September 2024. Since then fans have been desperate to understand what the open ending meant for Lily Collin’s character, Emily.

Between the gorgeous filming locations, the incredible cast and the heartbreaking health issues that happened behind the scenes, this season has had viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Despite Emily switching partners this season, fans weren’t quite ready to let go of Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, just yet but what does that mean for Eugenio Francheschini’s character Marcello?

The season-ending left fans questioning, who does Emily end up with at the end of season four? Marcello or Gabriel?

Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4. Picture: Netflix

Does Emily end up with Gabriel in Season 4 of Emily In Paris?

No, unfortunately by the end of season 4, Emily doesn’t end up with Gabriel which may come as a shock for those who only just started watching part two of the series, considering it began with the couple finally giving their relationship a chance.

However, things quickly fell apart for the two of them after Emily found it difficult to adjust to the presence of Gabriel’s pregnant ex Camille.

In a shocking plot twist, Gabriel found out that Camille faked her pregnancy but it was all a little too late. Emily had already moved on and she had started getting to know Marcello after meeting him on her trip to Rome.

Things with Marcello weren’t entirely smooth sailing though, after Sylvie’s actions caused the Italian to become suspicious of Emily’s intentions with him.

Emily will return to Rome in season 5 of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

But ultimately, through some good old-fashioned romancing, Emily managed to patch things up with him.

After a season of promising to put her job on the back burner as she reprioritised her life, it seems both love and career are drew Emily to Rome.

The season ended with Emily in Rome as she worked on her relationship with Marcello and simultaneously we saw Gabriel realise that he needed to fight for his relationship with Emily, so he jumped on a plane and flew to Italy.

So while Emily is not with Gabriel at the end of season four, it seems like season five, which will be set in Rome, will have him back in the picture, ready to fight for Emily.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.