Gabriel In Emily In Paris: Actor Lucas Bravo’s Age, Girlfriend And Instagram Uncovered

Meet Emily In Paris actor Lucas Bravo. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Netflix’s Emily In Paris has become a huge hit, especially actor Lucas Bravo - but who is he? What’s his net worth? Here are the facts you need to know.

The Emily In Paris cast have been drumming up loads of interest, particularly actor Lucas Bravo who plays Gabriel in the new Netflix show.

The new series sees star actress Lily Collins head to Paris for a new job where she meets love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas, and the pair’s love interest unfolds from there.

But it’s not just on-screen star Emily who is caught off-guard by Gabriel as it seems viewers have become obsessed with the actor and his good looks.

Does Enola Holmes Star Louis Partridge Have A Girlfriend?

So who is Lucas Bravo? Does he have a girlfriend? And can we find him on Instagram?

Lucas Bravo plays Emily's love interest in the new Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Here’s everything you need to know about the Gabriel actor including his net worth and age:

Who is Lucas Bravo and how old is he?

Lucas is a French actor who was born in Nice. He is 32 years old and weirdly, used to be a sous chef - perfect for his role as a chef in Emily In Paris.

Lucas also works as a model alongside acting.

Does Lucas Bravo have a girlfriend?

For anyone crushing on Lucas your luck is in, he’s single!

Lucas Bravo and his character Gabriel are chefs. Picture: Netflix

Is Lucas Bravo on Instagram?

After appearing on Emily in Paris, Lucas has had plenty of interest in his Instagram account. You can find him sharing all his photos @lucasnbravo.

What other TV shows has Lucas Bravo been in?

You’ll find most of Lucas’ work is more famous in Paris. Emily In Paris has put him on the British map but he’s also starred in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Caprice.

What is Lucas Bravo’s net worth?

Difficult to be exact, but rumours suggest he’s worth around $3,000,000.