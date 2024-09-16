Who Is Lily Collins’ Husband, Charlie McDowell? Age, Marriage And Famous Relatives

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Here’s everything you need to know about Lily Collin’s husband Charlie McDowell from his age and famous parents to his marriage.

Lily Collins has certainly become a household name since starring in Netflix's Emily in Paris and naturally fans are curious about her love life.

For the last five years, Lily has had Charlie McDowell on her arm after the pair went public through an Instagram post in August 2019. In the post, Lily captioned “Always got your back…” of herself leaning against Charlie's back.

Charlie is no stranger to dating high-profile celebrities, with his exes including the likes of Emilia Clarke, Rooney Mara, Kristin Chenoweth and Haylie Duff.

But with Lily and Charlie recently celebrating a wedding anniversary, here’s everything you need to know about Charlie McDowell, from his age and marriage to the famous celebrities in his family.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collin's began dating in 2019. Picture: Getty

Who is Lily Collins’ husband, Charlie McDowell?

Charlie McDowell is a film director and screenwriter. The American movie maker debuted with his romantic thriller The One I Love, in 2014.

In 2022, Charlie wrote and directed the Netflix drama Windfall which starred his wife, Lily Collins. “I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing," Lily told Vogue Australia.

The pair regularly post about one another on Instagram, sharing their milestones together from their first dog and their engagement to their wedding in 2021.

Charlie’s estimated net worth sits at around $4 million. Picture: Instagram: @charliemcdowell

How old is Charlie McDowell?

Charlie was born on the 10th of July, 1983 which means he turned 41 years old in 2024.

His birthdate makes his star sign a Cancer and people with this sign are often associated with being romantic, sentimental, nurturing and loyal.

Charlie McDowell's father is Malcolm McDowell. Picture: Getty

Is Charlie McDowell related to Malcolm McDowell?

Charlie McDowell was born into the entertainment industry being the son of English English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress Mary Steenburgen.

Mary Steenburgen is a face most people would recognise from a multitude of projects including the likes of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Parenthood, Elf, Step Brothers, The Proposal, Did You Hear About the Morgans? and The Help.

After divorcing Malcolm in 1990, Mary went on to marry Ted Danson in 1996 who ended up becoming Charlie’s stepfather. With Lily being the daughter of Phil Collins, the couple, they’re not short of famous parents.

Are Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell still together?

Lily and Charlie are still happily married and as recently as September 2024, celebrated three years of marriage!

Lily posted a photo of the pair candidly laughing on Instagram and captioned the post with, "Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone."

"Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift. I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say. And to think, the best is still to come…"

Charlie uploaded his own post, writing, "Happy third anniversary to the best person there is. Love you so much."

