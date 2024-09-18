Does Ashley Park Sing In Emily In Paris?

18 September 2024

Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer
Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Mindy from Emily in Paris has an incredible voice, but does Ashley Park actually sing on the show? Who actually voices Mindy?

Part two of Emily in Paris season four dropped on the 12th of September and fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions as they watch Emily’s feelings swing between Lucas Bravo’s character, Gabriel and Marcello played by Eugenio Franceschini.

But one noticeable part of the latest series was just how much screen time was dedicated to Ashley Park’s character Mindy Chen and her music aspirations.

Fans have enjoyed watching Mindy and her band set their sights on Eurovision, however, the small pesky issue of funding is their biggest hurdle.

With some dazzling musical numbers, fans have been questioning who’s behind Mindy’s incredible voice. Does actress Ashley Park actually sing in Emily in Paris? Here’s what we know.

Ashley Park stars as Mindy in Emily in Paris
Ashley Park stars as Mindy in Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Is Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park a real singer?

Yes! Ashley Park is a very talented singer with a strong musical theatre background.

In high school, the Emily in Paris star participated in theatre and choir and co-founded Pioneer High School’s women’s acapella group. She went on to study musical theatre at the University of Michigan.

Ashley’s first break in the industry was a chorus role in Mamma Mia! In 2014 she starred in several impressive Broadway musicals such as Sunday In The Park with George alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Ashley Park originated the role of Gretchen Weiners in the Mean Girls musical
Ashley Park originated the role of Gretchen Weiners in the Mean Girls musical. Picture: Alamy

Most notably, Ashley starred as Gretchen Weiners in the first musical adaptation of the hit Tina Fey film of the same name, a role for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

Despite all her achievements, Ashley has openly admitted she’s still got to figure out her “actual, true voice” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I’ve sung my whole life and performed in so many musicals, but I was always trying to figure out what my actual, true voice was."

Does Ashley Park sing in Emily in Paris?

Yes, Ashley sings all the songs Mindy sings in Emily in Paris and this is nothing new, she’s been doing this since season one of the hit Netflix show.

Most of the songs sung by Ashely in the show are covers, from Édith Piaf’s ‘La Vie en Rose,’ BTS' ‘Dynamite, Frank Sinatra's ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,’ Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow, and so many more.

However, to date, Ashley has only sung two original songs, ‘Mon Soleil’ in episode five of season three and most recently, ‘Beautiful Ruins’ in episode 10, season four.

