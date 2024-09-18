Lucas Bravo 'Grew Apart' From His Character Gabriel In Emily in Paris

18 September 2024, 12:28

Lucas Bravo admits to 'growing apart' from his character Gabriel in Emily in Paris
Lucas Bravo admits to 'growing apart' from his character Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

In a candid interview, Lucas Bravo has revealed the odd choices Gabriel made in season four of Emily in Paris had the actor growing apart from him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have been torn since Part 2 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris came out on the 12th of September as viewers saw Emily, played by Lily Collins, set her sights on a new love interest, Marcello.

The Italian heartthrob played by Eugenio Franceschini managed to charm his way into hearts around the world, but where did that leave Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel?

After a candid interview with an online journalist, it seemed like Lucas wasn't happy with the direction his character went in, in season four, so much so that he found himself growing apart from Gabriel.

Emily and Gabriel have been circling one another for four seasons
Emily and Gabriel have been circling one another for four seasons. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with DCFilmGirl, interviewer Lauren Veneziani asked Lucas what his hopes were for the future of Gabriel to which Lucas revealed, “When I’m in character, I want him to be the best version of himself, but yeah, the choices he made this season, made me grow apart from him.”

The actor seemed sombre as he explained, “It’s hard for me to understand a few of the things he does.”

Lucas explained that for four seasons, Gabriel and Emily danced around and chased one another and the sudden switch up from the two felt jarring to him.

Lucas Bravo stars as Gabriel in all four season of Emily in Paris
Lucas Bravo stars as Gabriel in all four season of Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

He mentioned how ‘weird’ he found Gabriel’s hyperfocus on Camille and her ‘baby’ when, as the actor playing Gabriel, he wouldn’t have found it so easy to push Emily to the side as his character did.

In fact, Lucas specifically brought up the ski slope scene where Gabriel literally and symbolically abandoned Emily on the top of the mountain to run after Camille.

The actor mentioned, “I was a bit frustrated about the ski slope obviously because after four seasons of running after each other breaking up over five minutes of skiing felt a bit weird.”

As the interview made the rounds online, Lucas’ opinion seemed to pull the heartstrings of his fans, who found themselves annoyed with the writing in the latest season too.

One fan shared the interview on X (Formerly known as Twitter) as they wrote, “This makes me so sad!! you know the s4 writing for Gabriel is out of touch when Lucas Bravo cannot connect with or understand the motives of the character after 3 seasons of feeling so close to him. I hope they do better next season.”

Another fan commented below the post, “Oh damn! No wonder we didn't connect either. S4 is a mess, but let's be honest, it started going downhill from s3 already.”

Whilst another defended the writing, claiming these characters needed to progress to continue the story as they commented, “It's called character development btw, how boring would it be if he did everything right/the same in all seasons.”

