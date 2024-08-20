Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Says Season 4 Filming Was 'Taxing' After Septic Shock Health Scare

Ashley Park opens up about filming Emily in Paris season 4 after critical septic shock left her hospitalised. Picture: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Roger Vivier, @ashleyparklady via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Ashley was rushed to hospital in 2024 following a health scare in which she was treated for septic shock.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park absolutely slayed her role as Mindy in season 4, but did you know that she was filming the show while also recovering from critical septic shock?

Ashley shared her terrifying health scare back in January on Instagram alongside photos of her in hospital. While on holiday with boyfriend Paul Forman (who plays Nicolas in the Netflix series) in Thailand, she contracted tonsillitis which then turned into septic shock. As a result, she ended up spending a week in intensive care.

In an new interview, Ashley has now opened up about what it was like returning to work after such a challenging time.

Ashley Park credits boyfriend Paul Forman for his support during her illness. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Ashley spoke about the struggles of filming season 4 following her health scare.

Filming on season 4 began in January 2024, just weeks after Ashley was hospitalised. She returned to work in early February, which she says was against her doctor's advice, posting on Instagram to let her followers know that she was back at work and "taking it slow and steady".

Discussing her recovery journey while also filming the show, Ashley said: "Filming was physically taxing in a way I hadn’t previously endured. But I had to stop gaslighting myself and be like, 'I’m allowed to feel this way.'"

"I’ll do the best I can in these stilettos and this latex skirt, and I can be proud when I watch this season and know the amount of passion and hard work I put in just to be there," she added.

Ashley previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about the whole thing, adding that she felt "lucky" that she has recovered from two major illnesses. At 15, the star also fought acute myeloid leukemia.

"Even though both of the extreme illnesses I’ve had have been such flukes in a way - no one who’s 15 should have cancer, and no one who’s my age should have septic shock—I feel lucky, actually. It’s been kind of a miracle how I’ve recovered," she said.

